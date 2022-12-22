ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Hollis family wins Tipp City Lights

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) once again organized a driving tour and holiday lights contest for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents called Tipp City Lights. This is the third year for the event. The contest began on Dec. 2 and ran through Dec. 20. The tour continued until Dec. 25.
TIPP CITY, OH
wyso.org

Clark County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings

The county received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The county will use the money on two buildings – an old food processing plant on Jefferson Street in Springfield and the former Catawba school on South Persimmon Street in Catawba. The Clark County Land Bank acquired both properties earlier this...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/13/2023

The auction starts on January 13, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 5 property auctions:. Property Address: 7105 NORTH STATE ROUTE 49, GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 9320 US ROUTE 36, BRADFORD, 45308. Appraised Value:$101,000.00. Opening Bid:$67,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00171 (0) Parcel ID:Q62030934000010500. Property Address: 7265 DELISLE FOURMAN ROAD, ARCANUM, 45304.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
rtands.com

PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage

Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’

Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’

FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
FRANKLIN, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Four arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well

In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton crews respond to fire on North Euclid Avenue

DAYTON — Dayton crews worked to extinguish a fire on North Euclid Avenue Sunday. Crews were called to reports of heavy fire showing from a building in the 800 block of North Euclid Ave around 1:40 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they reported fire showing from the...
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Beck Announces He is Running for Mayor of Ada

(The following release was issued by Sean Beck) As you might have guessed by all of the hints and whisperings around town, I will be running for mayor of Ada in the 2023 election. There’s a long path ahead of us before November – from collecting signatures and officially filing...
ADA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cargill dryer catches on fire

SIDNEY — A bea extractor dryer caught fire Christmas Day at Cargill. According to Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to Cargill, 2400 Industrial Drive for a reported dryer fire. When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a bean extractor dryer on fire with some extension into the motor and the conveyor system.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-75 SB

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on southbound I-75 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash occurred on southbound I-75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, according to a media release from...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

