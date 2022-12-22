Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Hollis family wins Tipp City Lights
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) once again organized a driving tour and holiday lights contest for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents called Tipp City Lights. This is the third year for the event. The contest began on Dec. 2 and ran through Dec. 20. The tour continued until Dec. 25.
wyso.org
Clark County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
The county received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The county will use the money on two buildings – an old food processing plant on Jefferson Street in Springfield and the former Catawba school on South Persimmon Street in Catawba. The Clark County Land Bank acquired both properties earlier this...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/13/2023
The auction starts on January 13, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 5 property auctions:. Property Address: 7105 NORTH STATE ROUTE 49, GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 9320 US ROUTE 36, BRADFORD, 45308. Appraised Value:$101,000.00. Opening Bid:$67,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00171 (0) Parcel ID:Q62030934000010500. Property Address: 7265 DELISLE FOURMAN ROAD, ARCANUM, 45304.
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
Medical emergency possible cause of Dayton crash
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage
Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
‘Fully involved’ house fire in Clark Co. requires full evacuation
SPRINGFIELD — Multiple crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Pike Township and German Township in Clark County were called to the 5000 block of Hominy Ridge Road at around 1:10 a.m. after calls of a “fully involved” house fire, Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
2 hospitalized following crash in Dayton
Dayton Police and Dayton Fire Department responded to the scene. Two cars were involved in the crash.
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
Four arrested on drug charges
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well
In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
Fox 19
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. “There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which...
Dayton crews respond to fire on North Euclid Avenue
DAYTON — Dayton crews worked to extinguish a fire on North Euclid Avenue Sunday. Crews were called to reports of heavy fire showing from a building in the 800 block of North Euclid Ave around 1:40 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they reported fire showing from the...
wktn.com
Beck Announces He is Running for Mayor of Ada
(The following release was issued by Sean Beck) As you might have guessed by all of the hints and whisperings around town, I will be running for mayor of Ada in the 2023 election. There’s a long path ahead of us before November – from collecting signatures and officially filing...
Sidney Daily News
Cargill dryer catches on fire
SIDNEY — A bea extractor dryer caught fire Christmas Day at Cargill. According to Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to Cargill, 2400 Industrial Drive for a reported dryer fire. When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a bean extractor dryer on fire with some extension into the motor and the conveyor system.
4 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-75 SB
SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on southbound I-75 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash occurred on southbound I-75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, according to a media release from...
