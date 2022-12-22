ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams sustained concussion

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNLK7_0jrqenVQ00

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday that rookie forward Jaylin Williams sustained a concussion during the G League’s OKC Blue game on Wednesday.

Williams is under league concussion protocol and his return date is unknown.

Williams finished with 13 points and six rebounds in the win for the Blue during the 2022 Winter Showcase tournament in Las Vegas.

With the Thunder, Williams is averaging three points and 2.3 rebounds in seven games this season. With the Blue, Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 11 G League games.

Williams was drafted 34th overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft out of Arkansas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson, after taunting Dillon Brooks, said Grizzlies 'can't talk dynasty' without ever winning

Due to various injuries he had suffered, Golden State’s Klay Thompson had not played an NBA game on Christmas Day since 2018. Needless to say, Thompson was particularly excited to get back on the court when the Warriors faced off against the Grizzlies. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry but still managed to win, 123-109. Thompson finished with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
On3.com

Colorado, Deion Sanders reoffer USC 2025 4-star CB commit Jett White

Orange (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jett White was reoffered by Colorado on Saturday. He announced the news over social media. White has been committed to USC since Sept. 25, 2021. He is the No. 48 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback and No. 6 player in California in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch top wild card, here's how win puts playoff pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys returned the favor on Saturday. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in their fifth-straight game without starting QB Dak Prescott, they flipped the script. In Week 16, the Cowboys took out the Eagles, 40-34, to improve to 11-4 on the season. The rematch win moved Dallas’ record within the NFC East, the only NFL division with four teams at .500 or better, to 4-1.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/27)

The 24-10 Boston Celtics follow up their blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks with a less daunting task in front of them in the form of the 10-23 Houston Rockets, who they will face on their home court of TD Garden on this Tuesday evening. While the Rockets may be overmatched, it will be interesting to see if the Celtics make the mistake of playing down to their opponent.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy