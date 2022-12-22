OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams sustained concussion

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday that rookie forward Jaylin Williams sustained a concussion during the G League’s OKC Blue game on Wednesday.

Williams is under league concussion protocol and his return date is unknown.

Williams finished with 13 points and six rebounds in the win for the Blue during the 2022 Winter Showcase tournament in Las Vegas.

With the Thunder, Williams is averaging three points and 2.3 rebounds in seven games this season. With the Blue, Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 11 G League games.

Williams was drafted 34th overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft out of Arkansas.