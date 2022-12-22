ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

How does an earthquake in the ocean cause a tsunami?

By Jeremiah Martinez
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

(KTXL) - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a few miles offshore from Humboldt County and damaged homes and roadways and caused power outages, but did not cause a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service .

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea.

While earthquakes that occur below the ocean can trigger a tsunami, there are certain things that have to happen, starting with the type of earth movement, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Northern California town grapples with toll of quake on homes, water

The USGS states that an earthquake’s magnitude is just one factor that could trigger a tsunami. Other factors are how shallow the water is where the quake occurs and how the ground moves.

California is known for its many faultlines, but most of them are strike-slip, meaning that the ground moves sideways, which is less likely to generate a tsunami, but still possible, the USGS says.

In contrast, a thrust earthquake, where one part of the ground moves up or down in relation to the other can cause any water above to be displaced, possibly generating a tsunami.

At the same time, the USGS says that the movement needs to happen in an area relatively shallow in order to generate the tsunami.

Traditional waves on the coasts are generated in much the same way. As the water moves across ground that is sloped upward, it runs out of space to hold the amount of water and this water collects and produces waves.

The USGS says that earthquakes below magnitude 6.5 are “very unlikely to trigger a tsunami.”

Magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5

Earthquakes of this size don't usually produce destructive tsunamis, but small sea level changes can happen in the epicenter area.

Tsunamis that can cause damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range, but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps.

Magnitudes between 7.6 and 7.8

Earthquakes in this magnitude range "might produce destructive tsunamis,", especially near the epicenter.

According to the USGS, small sea level changes might be observed at greater distances. Tsunamis that can produce damage at "great distances" are rare in this magnitude range.

Magnitude 7.9 and greater

For earthquakes that reach this size of magnitude, destructive tsunamis are possible near the epicenter. "Significant" sea level changes and damage might occur in a broader region due to the magnitude size.

If an earthquake reaches a magnitude of 9.0, there's a possibility of an aftershock with a magnitude of 7.5 or greater, according to the USGS.

When were the strongest earthquakes ever to rattle the Bay Area?

How to survive during a tsunami

Following Tuesday's earthquake, the NWS recommended tips for those who live in a tsunami-risk area and feel an earthquake.

  • If you are in a tsunami area and there is an earthquake, protect yourself from the earthquake first. Drop, cover, and hold on
  • When the shaking stops, if you are in a tsunami hazard zone, evacuate as soon as it is possible and move inland or to high ground immediately
  • A tsunami may arrive within minutes and damaging surges are likely to occur for at least 12 hours or longer. Stay away from coastal areas until officials permit you to return
Related
CBS San Francisco

New magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Residents in Humboldt County got another shaking late Saturday morning when a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS website said the quake struck at 11:33 a.m. and was centered just under five miles east of Hydesville. The epicenter of the temblor was east of Rio Dell and Fortuna, two of the towns that sustained the most significant damage in last Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left two dead and injured at least 17 people.There were no reports of significant damage from Saturday morning's earthquake, but a total of 365 people in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.] Over 1100 Without Power

Over 1100 customers are without power in Southern Humboldt from Weott to Bear Buttes as the first wave of the storm breaks over the area. The electricity went out at about 3:53 p.m., according to the PG&E Outage map. The company is projecting the power to return about 8:30 p.m.
WEOTT, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
ABC10

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility

Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Earthquake Victims

Emergency sheltering and supply distribution is set to continue this week for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, remains open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided at the shelter include: temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and portable showers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: The Big Quake, Underreported Stories and Disco Baking

We're looking at the evolving impacts of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Humboldt County in the early hours of Dec. 20, as well as the resources and recovery efforts. This week's cover story has underreported stories from around the country and the billionaire takeover of news media. And if you're still baking holiday cookies and treats, we've got a look at Cal Poly Humboldt alum Esteban Castillo's disco-fabulous Chicano Bakes cookbook. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

