WANE-TV
DNR warns Hoosiers of possible dangers of being on ‘thin ice’
(WANE) — On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources offered a warning and some tips on how to handle frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in Indiana during winter. Although the DNR warns “no ice is safe ice,” the organization also said ice that is at least 4...
WANE-TV
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information on a vandalism that happened at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according their Facebook page. The incident happened on Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering...
WANE-TV
I&M urges customers to reduce electricity use to prevent outages amid cold temps
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is asking customers to reduce the use of electricity as much as possible until Sunday morning. The cold temperatures have created “extraordinary demands” for the power system, I&M said Saturday in a release, prompting an emergency request together with the regional power grid operator, PJM. Homes and businesses are urged to use less electricity- while staying safe- until 10 a.m. Sunday.
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after 12-car crash; ISP reports 3 injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back open to travel after a crash involving 12 vehicles as hazardous weather conditions continue to ravage northeast Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website, a crash at approximately 3:00 p.m. on I-69 near Airport Expressway had all lanes blocked for hours.
