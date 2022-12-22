Read full article on original website
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals purse at thrift store
A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
New Family Court law could change custody decisions in NY
LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island mother whose 2-year-old daughter was murdered six years ago during a court-ordered visit with the child’s father applauded Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a new, Family Court law over Christmas weekend. “This is a landmark law,” Jacqueline Franchetti told PIX11 News. “For this to happen in New […]
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County cancels travel ban, no unnecessary travel advisory issued
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Travel should still be avoided in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. In a most recent update on Sunday, December 25 at noon, the Sheriff’s Office officially canceled the travel ban for the town of Waddington, Madrid, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, DePeyster, Macomb, Hammond and Rossie.
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
northcountrynow.com
Sheriff's deputies respond by UTV amid whiteout
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies reported numerous disabled vehicles and multi-car pile-ups as whiteout conditions hit much of northwestern St. Lawrence County. Parts of state routes 37, 68 and 12 were closed due to the major winter storm. Here, sheriff's department was among the vehicles dispatched. For more details, view earlier story. Photo courtesy St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County highways closed due to whiteout conditions
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple highways running through St. Lawrence County are closed due to whiteout conditions, according to a social media post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. As emergency responders are actively on the scene of several motor vehicle accidents and multi-car pile-ups,...
cnycentral.com
Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods
LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters
A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death
Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
mynbc5.com
Saint Lawrence County issues travel ban
SAINT LAWRENCE, N.Y. — Saint Lawrence County issuing a travel ban until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The county sheriff said road conditions are getting worse because of the winter storm and visibility is extremely poor. He asks that people stay home unless they need to go to work or...
northcountrynow.com
Car fire in downtown Massena
Massena Police and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on East Orvis Street in downtown Massena today. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Photo courtesy of Tom Brumber, Massena)
wwnytv.com
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Requests for proposals (RFPs) on how to reuse the former Watertown Correctional Facility should be fast-tracked, a state commission said in a report released Thursday. The Watertown prison is one of two shuttered state prisons that will be put on the front burner for RFPs....
