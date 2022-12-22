ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals purse at thrift store

A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

New Family Court law could change custody decisions in NY

LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island mother whose 2-year-old daughter was murdered six years ago during a court-ordered visit with the child’s father applauded Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a new, Family Court law over Christmas weekend. “This is a landmark law,” Jacqueline Franchetti told PIX11 News.  “For this to happen in New […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Sheriff's deputies respond by UTV amid whiteout

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies reported numerous disabled vehicles and multi-car pile-ups as whiteout conditions hit much of northwestern St. Lawrence County. Parts of state routes 37, 68 and 12 were closed due to the major winter storm. Here, sheriff's department was among the vehicles dispatched. For more details, view earlier story. Photo courtesy St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County highways closed due to whiteout conditions

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple highways running through St. Lawrence County are closed due to whiteout conditions, according to a social media post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. As emergency responders are actively on the scene of several motor vehicle accidents and multi-car pile-ups,...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods

LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
ONEIDA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters

A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
NEW YORK STATE
mynbc5.com

Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NorthcentralPA.com

Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death

Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
mynbc5.com

Saint Lawrence County issues travel ban

SAINT LAWRENCE, N.Y. — Saint Lawrence County issuing a travel ban until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The county sheriff said road conditions are getting worse because of the winter storm and visibility is extremely poor. He asks that people stay home unless they need to go to work or...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Car fire in downtown Massena

Massena Police and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on East Orvis Street in downtown Massena today. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Photo courtesy of Tom Brumber, Massena)
MASSENA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy