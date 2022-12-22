ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City business owner sentenced for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NB7uz_0jrqe3BN00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes.

Gina Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a press release.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Volmert pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a required federal form for her employees’ retirement plan. Volmert was the majority owner, president, and manager of GVA and Associates, LLC, which provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.

GVA withheld payroll taxes from its employees’ paychecks, but Volmert failed to pay all employment taxes and used the funds to pay for her own living expenses.

She also failed to pay all premiums for employee health insurance plans (which led to their cancelation) and failed to fund employee retirement plans.

GVA began to accrue unpaid employment tax liability in 2009, according to court documents. In January 2011, the total balance on the employment tax was more than $800,000, including interest. Taxes for June 2008- December 2009 had not been paid, and all of the periods in 2009 had balances due.

In 2011, Volmert and Kathy Moore -- co-owner of GVA -- were assessed trust fund recovery penalties, and in September 2011 entered into an installment agreement with the IRS that required GVA to pay $19,000 per month toward the balance due on employment taxes. GVA accrued additional tax liabilities and defaulted on the agreement in November 2011.

On April 13, 2012, a tax levy was filed against Volmert's wages with MoreSource, Inc., the company that processed GVA’s payroll. Volmert then caused her wages to be dramatically lowered in an apparent attempt to avoid the levy and lower her tax liability. Volmert's income dropped in October 2012, from $14,000 per month to $1,400 per month.

To make up the shortfall in income, she fraudulently submitted $6,300 in reimbursable expenses every two weeks, even though she did not incur such expenses. This action continued through 2014; however, GVA never adjusted Volmert's payroll check amounts.

Volmert admitted she evaded paying taxes by shifting her income to reimbursable expenses, which caused her income to be falsely reported on her W-2's from 2012-14.

In 2006, GVA established an employee benefit plan known as GO Partners 401(k) plan, and Volmert served as the trustee and administrator of the plan. Volmert was required to file an annual financial report with the U.S. Department of Labor. Volmert failed to file the report since the plan's inception, even though she was notified of her duty to file the report.

The post Jefferson City business owner sentenced for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City business owner gets one year in prison for tax evasion

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn, Gina Marie Volmert, who owned GVA and Associates in Jefferson City, will also have to pay nearly $514,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. GVA provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST GYGR GAS

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

ECC, Mercy among agencies denied federal funds by county

While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests. The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

See Inside a Victorian Missouri Mansion That’s $1,000 Per Night

Ever wanted to stay in a huge Victorian mansion? What's it worth to you? There's an option in Missouri that's gorgeous, but it'll cost ya. I found this beautiful place on Airbnb in Ashland, Missouri. That's between Columbia and Jefferson City if you're not familiar with the area. The owner Angela describes it as "13 acres are nestled in the middle of farmland and super close to Jefferson City and Columbia" and they're not wrong. Yes, it's pricey, but when you see the pics you'll understand why maybe.
ASHLAND, MO
kttn.com

Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

DNR awards $50,000 grant to Sturgeon for city to evaluate wastewater system improvements

STURGEON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the City of Sturgeon, according to a Friday press release. The city will use the funding to cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help The post DNR awards $50,000 grant to Sturgeon for city to evaluate wastewater system improvements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
STURGEON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bus routes and city-operated buildings closed their doors Monday in observance of Christmas. However, the closures left Columbia's homeless with few options when a local shelter closed for the day. Room at the Inn is a local shelter in Columbia that extended its hours over the holiday weekend. RATI chose to keep The post Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council considers tax on recreational marijuana for addiction services

COLUMBIA Mo. (KMIZ) Two of the largest cities in Mid-Missouri could vote on whether to add a local sales tax to recreational marijuana this spring. Columbia and Jefferson City Councils are both introducing proposals to add a question to their April ballots. It would ask residents whether they want to implement an additional 3% local The post Columbia City Council considers tax on recreational marijuana for addiction services appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KICK AM 1530

See Inside the Spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri Dome Home

It's one of the most famous homes in Missouri thanks to its shape. Now, you can see inside the funky, awesome and spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri dome home. A couple months ago, Only In Your State named the Dome Home one of the 10 most unique homes in Missouri and for good reason. The actual address shared by Zillow is 620 Point Lookout Road in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Check out the pics which show the interior and also a nearby boat dock. Winning.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia considering a 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, the City of Columbia plans to introduce adding a 3% sales tax to future purchases of recreational marijuana. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. at city hall. 6316_A_City_Council_22-12-19_Meeting_AgendaDownload If passed, the additional 3% sales tax could be on the ballot for voters during the next available election in The post Columbia considering a 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

PSC sets hearing schedule in Grain Belt Express case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold formal evidentiary hearings May 22-26, 2023, in a case filed by Grain Belt Express, LLC. Grain Belt is seeking to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity granted on March 19, 2019, and modifications to the conditions granted in that case. Hearings, scheduled to The post PSC sets hearing schedule in Grain Belt Express case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
showmeinstitute.org

Sunshine Law Applies to Government Journalists, Too

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, is a national group that broadly speaking defends the speech rights of faculty and students in the education setting. In general I’m quite supportive of that mission, but recently FIRE’s agenda has come into conflict with another policy priority, government transparency. FIRE has been surprisingly critical of outgoing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has been seeking emails sent to and from journalism professors at the University of Missouri, a public institution subject to the Sunshine Law. It’s an open-and-shut case of government transparency, but FIRE appears to be putting the interests of government employees over those of the public.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man charged with double homicide at downtown bar in Jefferson City denied bond

A Kansas City man accused of fatally shooting two people inside a Jefferson City bar last month is denied bond once again. Damien Davis, 35, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City, during a fight at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub on E. High Street on November 26.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy