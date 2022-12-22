SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.

