Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
Spokane city crews begin work on maintaining melting snow on roads
SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane is sending out crews to sand and remove ice from roads as rain and warmer temperatures melt the snow. The Spokane Street Department will focus on main arterials, hills and other problem areas with sand and deicing. Wastewater Management crews will work with snow response crews to clear storm drains.
Gas prices dropped 11 cents in Spokane metro over the last week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in the Spokane area have come down 11 cents in the last week, according to Gas Buddy. Kicking off the week after Christmas, Spokane's average gas price per gallon is $3.57. Overall, gas prices have dropped over 67 cents in the last month. However,...
Spokane Fire Department responds to 60 frozen pipe calls in the last 2 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has responded to over 60 frozen pipe calls in the past 48 hours. The dozens of calls involve broken pipes from broken sprinklers and burst water pipes. The long freeze followed by the temperatures rising on December 24th have caused these issues.
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
Mt. Spokane open seven days a week through the holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mt. Spokane announced its holiday hours and schedule through Christmas and New Year's day. Mt. Spokane's holiday schedule is open seven days a week:. Saturday, Dec 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., No night ski on Christmas Eve. Sunday, Dec 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
City of Spokane launches into third all city plow for 2022 winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has enacted its third full city plow for the 2022 winter season. Several inches of snow fell throughout the day today. According to a press release from the city of Spokane, crews will work on arterials this evening and overnight before moving into residential areas overnight.
Santa visits Ukrainian refugee children living in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from the ones they've known. That's because all...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is partially blocking westbound lanes on I-90 near Liberty Lake, according to a post from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Several cars are currently blocking the westbound lanes. An image shared by WSDOT shows a car in the median, left shoulder and...
East bound collision on I-90 west of Geiger/Grove
SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes have been reported due to snowy conditions on Tuesday morning. According to WSDOT, there is a collision on eastbound I-90 west of the Geiger/Grove interchange west of Spokane. The collision is blocking the right lane and multiple vehicles are involved. WSDOT encourages drivers to...
How to prevent frozen pipes during cold weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
Rollover crash blocking right lane of eastbound I-90 near Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are currently responding to a rollover crash that is blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90. At this time, WSDOT East is advising drivers to expect delays. No information has been released on the condition of those involved in the crash. WSDOT also warned drivers...
Spokane gas prices drop nearly 14 cents in one week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in Spokane have dropped nearly 14 cents in one week, according to a report from GasBuddy. Gas prices have fallen 13.9 cents over the last week, making the average price per gallon $3.68. Prices in Spokane are currently 69.2 cents per gallon lower than...
Multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 blocked from multi-vehicle crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an Amazon truck is currently blocking multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 near downtown Spokane. According to WSDOT East, crews are responding and drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area. The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash is...
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0