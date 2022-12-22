ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane city crews begin work on maintaining melting snow on roads

SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane is sending out crews to sand and remove ice from roads as rain and warmer temperatures melt the snow. The Spokane Street Department will focus on main arterials, hills and other problem areas with sand and deicing. Wastewater Management crews will work with snow response crews to clear storm drains.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM

More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Santa visits Ukrainian refugee children living in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from the ones they've known. That's because all...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is partially blocking westbound lanes on I-90 near Liberty Lake, according to a post from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Several cars are currently blocking the westbound lanes. An image shared by WSDOT shows a car in the median, left shoulder and...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

East bound collision on I-90 west of Geiger/Grove

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes have been reported due to snowy conditions on Tuesday morning. According to WSDOT, there is a collision on eastbound I-90 west of the Geiger/Grove interchange west of Spokane. The collision is blocking the right lane and multiple vehicles are involved. WSDOT encourages drivers to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

How to prevent frozen pipes during cold weather

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane gas prices drop nearly 14 cents in one week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in Spokane have dropped nearly 14 cents in one week, according to a report from GasBuddy. Gas prices have fallen 13.9 cents over the last week, making the average price per gallon $3.68. Prices in Spokane are currently 69.2 cents per gallon lower than...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 blocked from multi-vehicle crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an Amazon truck is currently blocking multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 near downtown Spokane. According to WSDOT East, crews are responding and drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area. The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash is...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy