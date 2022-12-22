Eisenhower Auditorium to Host Choral Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Featuring Collegiate, Local High School Singers

’Tis the season to fill the home with the delectable Christmas smells of cinnamon, roasted nuts and brown sugar. For Sara Bobinis, the aromas of baking are what lure her into the kitchen each week for cooking projects. A banker by day, Sara and her husband, John, have operated their 14-acre Golden Harvest Acres farm in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, since 1998. They grow acres of garlic and a variety of vegetables. The couple sell garlic and create value-added products from their farm produce, such as jams, spreads and vinaigrettes, which they sell to restaurants and stores.

