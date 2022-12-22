Eisenhower Auditorium to Host Choral Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Featuring Collegiate, Local High School Singers

Read full article on original website
Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
therecord-online.com
And the winner is: Leo’s
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
State College
Penn State Football: From Clifford to Allar, ‘Fall in Love with the Process’
It is a modern day tradition dating back to the late 1980s that the outgoing president writes a letter to his successor, a note of advice and encouragement. It’s meant to be a final stage of the transition of power, a nod to what makes American democracy so great. [You can read all of those letters here, although former President Trump did not release his to the public, the only to do so.]
News Channel Nebraska
Oakland native, former Peru State Bobcat heading to Sugar Bowl as AFCA Good Works Team honoree
PERU, Neb. -- For just the second time in Peru State College football history, there will be a Bobcat representing the College as a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Garrison Dodge, an Oakland native, will be flying to New Orleans Thursday to take part in the Good...
Courthouse employees step up to help underprivileged children for holidays
Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to the efforts of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office and several other departments within the Lycoming County Courthouse, 43 children will be treated to an extra special holiday season. Members of the courthouse staff and various judges' offices, along with the offices of Magistrate Judges Christian Frey and Denise Dieter, came together with the help of Melissa Bell and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA to sponsor the children. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships also provided a large monetary donation...
End of Life Doula care comes to Williamsport
End of Life Doula care is now available in the greater Williamsport area. J. Olivia Lechniak, A Certified and Micro-Accredited End of Life Doula, provides support to individuals and families as they think about the journey to death. Based in South Williamsport, Lechniak obtained her certification through the DoulaGivers program and micro-accreditation through National End-of-Life Doula Alliance. ...
Grudges, tribalism, and infighting rife in Pa. borough that hired the cop who killed Tamir Rice
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Altoona family makes bows for Hollywood, hunters. Their biggest project to date was ‘Avatar’ sequel
“The biggest challenge is that it is a 100 percent digital movie; you never see the bows we built.”
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Lancaster Farming
Golden Harvest Acres Owners Champion Home Cooking
’Tis the season to fill the home with the delectable Christmas smells of cinnamon, roasted nuts and brown sugar. For Sara Bobinis, the aromas of baking are what lure her into the kitchen each week for cooking projects. A banker by day, Sara and her husband, John, have operated their 14-acre Golden Harvest Acres farm in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, since 1998. They grow acres of garlic and a variety of vegetables. The couple sell garlic and create value-added products from their farm produce, such as jams, spreads and vinaigrettes, which they sell to restaurants and stores.
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
State College
Schlow Library Closed Through at Least Tuesday for Clean Up from Burst Pipe
Count Schlow Centre Region Library among the damage from the frigid weather over Christmas weekend. The library at 211 S. Allen St. in State College will be closed through at least Tuesday for clean up and repair after a pipe burst and caused water damage in the building on Saturday.
Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
WJAC TV
Christmas Day fire damages home in Huntingdon Borough
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue department say a Christmas Day fire left a Huntingdon Borough home badly damaged. Officials say crews from six area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1400 block of Oneida Street, around 4 p.m. Sunday.
State College
Antenna Project to Support Starlink Internet Access in Centre County
A planned antenna yard project in Halfmoon Township will give Centre County access to a growing satellite-based high-speed internet service. Township supervisors on Thursday gave conditional approval to a land development plan for the antenna project that will support access to Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Police identify man killed in Dewart house fire
Dewart, Pa. — A 68-year-old man perished Friday in a fire at a home in Dewart in Northumberland County, police say. State police fire marshal James Nizinski says Joseph Terpolilli, 68, died shortly after the fire was reported around11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2670 Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the fire, according to...
