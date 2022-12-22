Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wwnytv.com
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Restaurant inspections: Red Robin, Doug’s Fish Fry (mobile unit) and King David’s have violations; 41 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 4 to 10:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
Camden City School District joins list of those reviving mask mandates amid illness upticks
"NJDOH has already reported an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV cases," the superintendent wrote in a letter to parents. "Therefore, in an effort to be proactive and remain vigilant, all schools and offices will operate under a short mask mandate upon reopening," she continued.
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
newyorkupstate.com
‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license
The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
CNY Inspirations: Christmas miracle: A true story
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A few years ago, my mother, may she rest in peace, took a bad fall shortly before Christmas. She was hospitalized and failing, so I flew to Chicago on Christmas Eve to be with her. The doctors said she needed a procedure to prevent blood clots and she just needed to muster the will to pull through. My sister and I sat by her bed that night, giving encouragement and support for her decision to live or die.
Syracuse police ID victims of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day homicides
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police on Monday released the names of two homicide victims killed over Christmas weekend. Mikere Rondinello, 19, of Syracuse, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve outside a home on Richmond Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Aaron Jordan, 37, of Syracuse, was...
WKTV
Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta
Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
WKTV
Man arrested for Utica burglary
Utica, N.Y.--Utica police arrested a Christmas eve burglar. They say that, 25-year-old Tarik…
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
Update: Route 80 in Tully reopens; 1 injured in rollover crash
Update: Route 80 in Tully has reopened after a rollover crash that injured one person, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The driver of a Ford F-150 hit a cement barrier in a ditch on Route 80, which caused the pickup truck to roll over onto its roof, the chief said. Tully volunteer firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver from the pickup truck in about 10 minutes, Speziale said.
More and more Central NY school districts closing Friday (see list)
The Syracuse City School District announced it will close for the day on Friday due to the expected storm. The district of 20,000 students - the largest in Central New York - had previously announced plans for early dismissal on Friday morning. Many other school districts across the region are...
