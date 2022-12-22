Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man.

Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway.

Photo of Jimmie Roy Smith, provided by Opelika Police Department

Police describe Smith as a black male standing at around 5’9″ with a gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200.

