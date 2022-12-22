ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

101.5 WPDH

NY Medical Company Steals $2 Million in Illegal Billing Practices

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that a settlement has been reached between her office and Dr. David B DiMarco, MD and his companies D B DiMarco, MD, PC (DB DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. Dr. DiMarco...
Power 93.7 WBLK

State Of Emergency For New York State

A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
longisland.com

AG James Announces Sentencing of Former Not-For-Profit Executive for Stealing Hundreds of Thousands From Medicaid

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that Shirley Goddard was sentenced to one to three years in prison for embezzling more than $650,000 from Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, Inc. (H.O.M.E.), where she served over 25 years as President and CEO, and functioned as the executive director. H.O.M.E. — a Syracuse-based not-for-profit organization started by Goddard and her husband, Tyrone Goddard — received funding from Medicaid to provide outpatient, community-based services to people who are developmentally disabled. Goddard previously pled guilty to stealing the funds when she was operating H.O.M.E. from January 2014 to September 2018 and has agreed to pay back the stolen amount. In addition to prison time, Goddard, who had already paid $40,000 in restitution pending her sentencing, was ordered to pay the remaining $610,809.
wdkx.com

NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023

It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Calls rise for federal investigation into Congressman-elect George Santos' alleged fraudulent behavior

NEW YORK - There's a push for a federal investigation into Congressman-elect George Santos' alleged fraudulent behavior. A New York Times investigation claims that much of the Long Island Republican's resume is fiction. Tuesday, local leaders called on Santos to resign, but they say since then Santos has not refuted any claims made by the Times, or any other national reporting. His silence has led to their calls for a federal investigation. "This is not about harmless embellishments that candidates make when they run for office. Rather than simply being embarrassing, many of the allegations raised by the national reporting include potential federal crimes when running for the United States Congress," said Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan. Lafazan detailed alleged crimes warranting an investigation, including voter fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in connection to campaign donations. According to The Forward, claims Santos made about having Jewish grandparents who fled Europe during World War II also appear to be untrue. 

