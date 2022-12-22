ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn't yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
NORFOLK, VA

