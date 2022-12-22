Read full article on original website
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
5 people displaced, pets killed in Chesapeake house fire
The fire broke out on Meadows Landing Road just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. That's in the Western Branch section of the city.
5 displaced after Chesapeake house fire, several pets did not survive: Official
The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire that displaced two adults, three children and several pets.
5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
Plumbers keeping busy with calls for frozen pipes across Hampton Roads
Plumbers have been keeping busy dealing with pipes freezing and bursting in homes and businesses across Hampton Roads.
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Norfolk SPCA needs donations after pipe bursts, damaging boiler
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA needs your help after a pipe burst above the building’s boiler, temporarily knocking out water and heat. Thankfully the pets and the volunteers are fine and although everything is back up and running right now, SPCA executives say the damage is a major financial setback.
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
Deadly shooting in Portsmouth on Allard Road
Crime scene tape surrounded a home on that road late Christmas night. A man was shot to death there, but police haven't shared any other details.
Gusty winds rip cross from steeple of Union Baptist Church in Virginia Beach
Facilities Director Lee McDaniel noticed the cross missing from on top of Union's steeple on Friday. He said he’s searched tirelessly to find it.
Virginia Beach police search for missing man last heard from in November
Virginia Beach Police Department searching for missing 34-year-old man last heard from on November 28
Man found fatally shot on Allard Rd in Portsmouth
Police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred late Christmas night in Portsmouth.
Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they found a woman shot to death on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
Woman in custody following deadly Christmas shooting in Portsmouth
We're learning more about a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. Police say a suspect is now in custody.
Chicho's pizza collects live Christmas trees to replenish sand dunes
It's just for one day, so mark your calendars! They'll collect Christmas trees on Jan. 7 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Police looking for man after woman killed in Hampton Christmas Day homicide
Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
