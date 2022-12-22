Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news
The Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last season despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league. But during the offseason, they made some major roster additions to help bolster that offensive line, the most high-profile of which was former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’El Collins. Collins has been stellar this Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos
Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched
Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon
An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
What QB Kenny Pickett told Steelers huddle before game-winning drive
In what was a night of high emotions, rookie QB Kenny Pickett showed his cool in the biggest moment of the Steelers' 13-10 win vs. the Raiders. Pittsburgh struggled to finish drives all game, but what Pickett told the huddle before its final drive may not be what some expect.
NFL World Saddened By Legendary Quarterback's Christmas Plans
Being an all-time NFL quarterback certainly has its perks. However, Christmas plans aren't really one of them. The NFL world is a bit saddened by the Christmas plans of one legendary quarterback. Tom Brady, recently divorced, will be spending the holidays alone in a hotel. His family will not be...
Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did
This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery
Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos
Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Alabama Bowl Prep Is Bad News For Kansas State
Just because Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff doesn't mean Nick Saban's squad is going to sleepwalk through the Sugar Bowl. In fact, it sounds like the Crimson Tide are taking a very serious approach to their final game of the season. Speaking to reporters this week, Saban...
Sean Payton Rumored To Have 'High Affinity' For 2 Jobs
Once the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the NFL world immediately speculated about Sean Payton taking the job. While the former New Orleans Saints coach could return to the sidelines next season, Denver doesn't appear to be his top preference. According to Josina Anderson of CBS...
