Detroit, MI

Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
Lions CB Jeff Okudah benched in second half against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jeff Okudah has always been good against the run and an outstanding tackler. This season, he’s made dramatic strides in coverage too. In Carolina, he was none of the above. The Detroit Lions cornerback missed two tackles, was blocked out of a handful of chunk plays...
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey hints at changes to starting lineup

Since the 2014-15 NBA season until this one, the Golden State Warriors were renowned for their third quarter runs. Whether the Warriors led, or were behind in a game, their offense would get hot enough in the third to stage a comeback or create an insurmountable lead. This year’s Detroit...
