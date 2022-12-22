Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
wegotthiscovered.com
Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?
Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo slammed as ‘arrogant and cumbersome’ by Fabio Capello for Portugal showing at World Cup
FORMER England manager Fabio Capello has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo "arrogant and cumbersome" after his poor World Cup showing. The 37-year-old captained Portugal as they crashed out to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo left the pitch in tears, topping off a disastrous period for him after having his contract ripped up...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
World Cup final referee responds to claims about Lionel Messi's second goal
Szymon Marciniak, the referee who officiated this year's World Cup final, has hit back at claims that Argentina's third goal should have been disallowed. Having
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
game-news24.com
Stop crying. Mbappe is the son of Messis. A cheeky response of the Argentines to France has arrived with the most joy
Argentines called France a petition to stop crying to reply to the petition of the French and the requieted request for the repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between the national teams of Argentina and France. According to reports, the South American petition has already been signed by...
Kevin de Bruyne backs Erling Haaland to topple Cristiano Ronaldo as top goalscorer EVER after stunning Man City start
KEVIN DE BRUYNE believes Erling Haaland could smash the 800-goal barrier and become one of the greatest scorers of all time. The Norwegian continued his sensational start to life at Manchester City by scoring against Liverpool in the 3-2 Carabao Cup win on Thursday — making it 24 for the season.
Al Nassr ‘schedule medical for Cristiano Ronaldo’ as chief confirms transfer talks of ‘enormous magnitude’
AL-NASSR have reportedly scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo and club chief Marcelo Salazar has confirmed that they are in talks to sign him in a huge deal. There is plenty to discuss for both the club and the 37-year-old with Salazar saying it's a "negotiation of enormous magnitude." Ronaldo...
Kevin De Bruyne tips ‘unique’ Erling Haaland to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive club
Kevin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland’s obsession with goals he means he could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the select group of footballers who have scored 800 times in his career by the time he hangs up his boots.The Norwegian has made a spectacular start to his Manchester City by scoring 24 goals in 19 games and, at the age of just 22, has already scored 200 goals for clubs and country.De Bruyne, who has established a fine understanding with Haaland since the striker’s summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, thinks he has the ability to quadruple that...
Yardbarker
Zinedine Zidane is being considered for the Brazil job
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of a few candidates who is being considered for the role of Brazilian manager. After Brazil’s shock World Cup exit at the hands of Croatia, their head coach Tite decided it best to walk away from the position. This has left a vacancy in...
World Cup: Gakpo, Mac Allister and Amrabat amongst 10 players destined for big moves after Qatar
Before being dumped out of the World Cup, a number of stars produced scintillating displays and put themselves in the shop window, meaning they could be in line for big-money transfers next year.
This is a tough time of year having lost my son but Arsenal under ‘Gooner’ Arteta have been a source of strength for me
CHRISTMAS and New Year is a particularly difficult time for me, having lost my son on the 1st of January 2019. Boxing Day’s match against West Ham will in fact be the first visit to the Emirates over the busy Christmas and New Year schedule since. My last match...
Tyson Fury and Lionel Messi join Premier League stars enjoying Christmas celebrations with family and friends
HEAVYWEIGHT champion Tyson Fury was one of several sports stars to wish the world a Merry Christmas with an adorable family photo. Fury and wife Paris spent Christmas Eve on the sofa with their six children at their Morecambe mansion. And just like many families around the world, the Furys...
FIFA Is Not OK With Salt Bae's World Cup Pics & He Never Should've Touched The Trophy
Who let Salt Bae take pics with the World Cup-winning Argentina team?. That's the question FIFA officials have been asking since the end of the tournament on December 18, when the celebrity chef inserted himself into the celebration and took several photos with the coveted trophy in Qatar. Salt Bae,...
Argentina’s wild World Cup celebrations born out of history and the power football has to bring people together
AFTER that shock opening day defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina had to take the scenic route on the way to winning the World Cup. And back home to celebrate with their people, they had to take the scenic route over Buenos Aires. The plan to tour the city in an...
Soccer-'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal
Dec 24 (Reuters) - The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
The favourites to win the Ballon d'Or 2023
Weighing up the early favourites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
697K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0