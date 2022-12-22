Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Exit interview with retiring Section III executive director John Rathbun
Syracuse, N.Y. -- John Rathbun understands that his 15 years serving as Section III executive director has boosted his visibility. He said he’s often stopped in grocery stores and even church to be asked by strangers about high school issues.
Devaughn Cooper will play Pinstripe Bowl, pursue NFL career after
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football wide receiver Devaughn Cooper will play one final game in an Orange uniform. Cooper will play in the Pinstripe Bowl and then pursue an NFL career, he shared via Twitter on Saturday. Having played seven seasons of college football dating back to 2016, Cooper...
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers 7-figure NIL deal to 5-star PG
Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has offered a three-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness deal to 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who has a top six that includes Syracuse basketball. Weitsman shared this news with me on Monday by telephone. He says he has been speaking with...
orangefizz.net
Five Storylines to Watch in the Pinstripe Bowl
It’s hard to argue that bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff haven’t lost a lot of their luster over the past few years. That’s for multiple reasons, one is the enhanced focus on the playoff, another is the trend of NFL draft prospects sitting out.
Pinstripe Bowl predictions and odds for Minnesota vs. Syracuse on 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Our experts already previewed the Pinstripe Bowl in this article, but we have more Pinstripe Bowl predictions for the matchup. Syracuse football is set to take on Minnesota at Yankee Stadium, and we are now just three days away from the big game. Both teams would love to end the season with a win, and our experts broke down the matchup.
orangefizz.net
It Might Just Be Now Or Never in the Class of ’23 for SU
JP Estrella. Papa Kante. Zion Cruz. Drew Fielder. Elijah Gertrude. The list of recruits in this year’s batch of high school seniors that Syracuse has swung and missed on is jarring, not in a good way. As the New Year approaches, SU has the same number of commits from the class of ’23 as cookies Santa left uneaten. Zero. But with the new year approaching, a big opportunity to acquire a big-time recruit nears.
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3. Here are our favorite photos from...
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
Ithaca yet again misses out on big state downtown state grant
ITHACA, N.Y. — Looks like the government grant sleigh skipped Ithaca again this year. The city has yet again been passed over for a $10 million grant for downtown improvements from the state, with the awards for the Southern Tier region going to Endicott and Norwich. Again. Yes, again....
Brewerton and Fulton Speedways to host Winter Warmer Party at Jammer’s Sports Bar
Baldwinsville, NY (December 26, 2022)– Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, located at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse will host the annual Fulton and Brewerton Speedway ‘Winter Warmer’ and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party on Saturday night, February 18. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2022 season.
Man dies in Christmas Day shooting on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man has died after a shooting on Syracuse’s South Side on Christmas Day, police said. The man was hit multiple times by gunfire, police said. The victim has not been identified. There are no suspects in custody, police said. Dispatchers said multiple callers...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Syracuse police ID victims of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day homicides
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police on Monday released the names of two homicide victims killed over Christmas weekend. Mikere Rondinello, 19, of Syracuse, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve outside a home on Richmond Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Aaron Jordan, 37, of Syracuse, was...
localsyr.com
Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase
Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
Power restored to 48K impacted by blizzard in northern and central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. -- National Grid crews working around the clock have restored power to 99% of the nearly 48,700 customers in northern and central New York who lost service in the powerful weekend blizzard. The utility said Sunday night it has restored power to 48,200 customers out of the 48,700...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0