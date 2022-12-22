ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangefizz.net

Five Storylines to Watch in the Pinstripe Bowl

It’s hard to argue that bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff haven’t lost a lot of their luster over the past few years. That’s for multiple reasons, one is the enhanced focus on the playoff, another is the trend of NFL draft prospects sitting out.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pinstripe Bowl predictions and odds for Minnesota vs. Syracuse on 12/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Our experts already previewed the Pinstripe Bowl in this article, but we have more Pinstripe Bowl predictions for the matchup. Syracuse football is set to take on Minnesota at Yankee Stadium, and we are now just three days away from the big game. Both teams would love to end the season with a win, and our experts broke down the matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

It Might Just Be Now Or Never in the Class of ’23 for SU

JP Estrella. Papa Kante. Zion Cruz. Drew Fielder. Elijah Gertrude. The list of recruits in this year’s batch of high school seniors that Syracuse has swung and missed on is jarring, not in a good way. As the New Year approaches, SU has the same number of commits from the class of ’23 as cookies Santa left uneaten. Zero. But with the new year approaching, a big opportunity to acquire a big-time recruit nears.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Brewerton and Fulton Speedways to host Winter Warmer Party at Jammer’s Sports Bar

Baldwinsville, NY (December 26, 2022)– Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, located at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse will host the annual Fulton and Brewerton Speedway ‘Winter Warmer’ and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party on Saturday night, February 18. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2022 season.
BREWERTON, NY
localsyr.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase

Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy