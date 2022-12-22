Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Our experts already previewed the Pinstripe Bowl in this article, but we have more Pinstripe Bowl predictions for the matchup. Syracuse football is set to take on Minnesota at Yankee Stadium, and we are now just three days away from the big game. Both teams would love to end the season with a win, and our experts broke down the matchup.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO