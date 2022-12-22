ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral

Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday

The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday

Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
TAMPA, FL
People

Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday. The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star. "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you so...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Player Returns Home Only to Find Massive Snow Block on Car: VIDEO

Anyone who’s ever left their car outside overnight in a snowstorm knows the struggle. You wake up in the morning, walk outside, and find your car completely covered in snow. Rather than taking the time to sweep every flake away, you scrape the windows, maybe the hood, and hit the road, leaving the few inches of snow on the roof to blow away in the wind. Well, the Buffalo Bills players used the same tactic when returning to New York from Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit. On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Spun

There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The football world loved a change of pace this weekend as the majority of NFL games took place on a Saturday. However, there's still plenty left over for Christmas Day. Three games are on the docket today, with potential playoff berths on the line. Three of the six games in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job

Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
697K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy