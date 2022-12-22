Read full article on original website
Last-minute shoppers at Stuyvesant Plaza brave Christmas Eve cold
Even with the weather being as cold as it was, many people across the Capital Region were still squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland had lots of shoppers, working hard to make sure everything on their Christmas list was checked off. Hear from some of them by...
New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End
Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
Capital City Rescue Mission prepares 3,000 Christmas meals
The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany made sure those in need were able to have a warm and safe Christmas. Despite fears that the mission would not be able to keep up with the demands for food and shelter, they were able to prepare 3,000 meals for anyone who needed it.
Christmas fire damages Pittsfield home
A Christmas evening fire in Pittsfield has left a family of five without a home. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on East Mill Street. Crews on the scene say they saw fire venting from the windows of the building. The fire was contained to the kitchen but other parts...
Despite frigid temps, volunteers setup for the Annual Old Niskayuna Luminarie
For nearly 30 years neighbors in Old Niskayuna have lined their streets with luminaries after dusk on Christmas Eve. This year The Broken Inn Restaurant helped purchase and assemble an additional 3000 luminaries to help create a beautiful scene the whole community could enjoy. It’s a treat for the whole...
Mom pays it forward with generous donation to Albany Ronald McDonald House
One family went above and beyond to pay it forward. Victoria Michaels tells NewsChannel 13 the Ronald McDonald House in Albany was there for her when her family needed it, so she adopted the entire house this year!. Michaels stayed in the Albany Ronald McDonald House when her son, Lucas,...
Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home
Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
American Legion volunteers provide free Christmas meals in North Adams
American Legion volunteers in North Adams provided free Christmas meals to the community on Sunday. The tradition of giving out free meals has been going on for almost 70 years, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. More than 20 volunteers came in to prepare meals for...
New York State and Capital Region see power outages from inclement weather
After the winter weather we saw Friday, some local counties are still dealing with power outages. Right now across the state, more than 46,000 people are being affected. Here in the Capital Region – in Saratoga County, more than 800 customers don’t have power. There are also a...
Kwanzaa celebrations to spotlight African American culture begin in Capital Region
People across the Capital Region and around the world marked the beginning of Kwanzaa on Monday. The annual celebration of African American culture is observed for seven days, until January 1. The Center for Law and Justice in Albany had an open house Monday to celebrate the first day of...
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
Pittsfield police search for assault suspect
Pittsfield police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in an assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Murphy at (518) 448-9700 ext. 582.
3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions
We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
