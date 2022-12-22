ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Last-minute shoppers at Stuyvesant Plaza brave Christmas Eve cold

Even with the weather being as cold as it was, many people across the Capital Region were still squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland had lots of shoppers, working hard to make sure everything on their Christmas list was checked off. Hear from some of them by...
GUILDERLAND, NY
New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End

Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
ALBANY, NY
Capital City Rescue Mission prepares 3,000 Christmas meals

The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany made sure those in need were able to have a warm and safe Christmas. Despite fears that the mission would not be able to keep up with the demands for food and shelter, they were able to prepare 3,000 meals for anyone who needed it.
ALBANY, NY
Christmas fire damages Pittsfield home

A Christmas evening fire in Pittsfield has left a family of five without a home. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on East Mill Street. Crews on the scene say they saw fire venting from the windows of the building. The fire was contained to the kitchen but other parts...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home

Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions

We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY

