Is nothing sacred? This Flanigan’s in Hollywood was robbed of a prized possession

Who would do such a thing? And right before the holidays.

Flanigan’s fans are freaking the freak out after the mega popular chain known for its carbilicious rib rolls and festive green cups shared some tragic news on Thursday.

“HELP US FIND JOE!!!!” starts the all caps caption next to a black and white picture of a bearded, grinning inflatable of the late great founder, Joseph “Big Daddy” Flanigan. “MISSING” in caps and in red blares across the top.

The restaurant folks go on to say that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, someone snatched the decoration waving around outside to celebrate a new Big Daddy’s Wine & Liquors in Hollywood. This Broward location at 7990 Davie Road had suffered a “devastating fire in 2018” but was finally ready to open its doors, the missing poster says.

Now, unfortunately, “a day of celebration turned into one of horror.”

The post entreats its followers and Flan-atics to try to track down the culprit(s) or give up any information, no questions asked. It would mean a lot to them; no charge will be pressed.

“Have it in your heart this holiday season to bring back Big Daddy,” the plea concludes.

It’s unclear if a police report has been filed, but judging by the comments, the people are on the case.

“As the founder of the newly established Flanigan’s Bureau of Investigation, we will bring Big Daddy home with the integrity he deserves,” joked one social media user. “Inquire within.”

“You mess with Joe, you mess with us all!!!” wrote another.

“THIS IS WHY WE CANT HAVE NICE THINGS.”