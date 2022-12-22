ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, Mills, Cardona ruled out vs. Bengals

By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be down three starters when they host the Cincinnati Bengals for a little Christmas Eve football.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and long-snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) have all been ruled out for New England's Week 16 tilt. All three missed Thursday's final practice of the week, as did practice squad running back J.J. Taylor .

Parker hasn't played since suffering a concussion early in the team's Dec. 12 win over the Cardinals in Arizona. In his 12 games this year, the receiver has 25 catches for 460 yards and one touchdown.

Mills hasn't played since Thanksgiving night. He has a pair of interceptions on the season.

Cardona had played in every game since being drafted by New England in 2015, but that streak is coming to an end. He was listed as limited on Tuesday's hypothetical practice report before sitting out the two actual practices of the week. Cardona was also limited at last Wednesday's practice, which prompted the Patriots to sign long-snapper Tucker Addington to the team's practice squad.

Addington is now in line for a game-day promotion and will handle the long-snapping duties for New England on Saturday. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable for the game:

RB Damien Harris, Thigh
CB Jack Jones, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Chest
WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee

Harris has not played since Week 12, but has been inching closer to a return in past weeks. The Patriots could certainly use a Jack Jones return on Saturday, as the defense will have its hands full with Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of Joe Burrow's arsenal in the passing game.

Cincinnati ruled out defensive end Sam Hubbard for Saturday's game, while cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb), tight end Hayden Hurst (calf), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder), and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) are all listed as questionable.

Tune in to Patriots-Bengals on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage continues Friday night on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access. Coverage kicks off Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats host the Bengals at 1 p.m., and after the game stay tuned for Patriots 5th Quarter -- all on WBZ-TV!

