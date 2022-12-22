Effective: 2022-12-27 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO