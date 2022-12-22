Read full article on original website
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
2 accused of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers in Chester County
EAST GOSHEN, Pa. - Prosecutors in Chester County have accused a man and woman of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers. Anne Farrelly, 33, and Adam Thompson, 35, were charged with theft by unlawful taking and other crimes after police allegedly found envelopes labeled "trashman" in their car during a traffic stop.
Philly Authorities Issue Arrest Warrants for 18 People Involved in Gun-Purchasing Scheme
Authorities have issued arrest warrants have been issued for 18 people involved in a wide-reaching purchase scheme of guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports. (Original air-date: 12/19/22)
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Mercer County
A 56-year-old Chadds Ford, Pa. woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of money laundering for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband’s current wife, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Marilyn Zhou was arrested and charged by...
Hazle Township house burns for hours
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
A body discovered in freezer with bag hanging over it and a bloody knife beside in Philadelphia
According to an article published by Petrillo (2022) via CBS Philadelphia, a body was discovered at a residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue on Friday, December 23. As per the family members, when they went to the house to check on other relatives, they found something and alerted the police.
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are searching for a 76-year-old man. They took to Twitter asking for help locating Thomas Cortallessa.Upper Darby police say Mr. Cortallessa was last seen in his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. His Pennsylvania license plate reads JJL3807.Authorities say he may be on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester passing through Tinicum Township.The car has a dent on the rear driver-side bumper, authorities say.Please call Upper Darby police at (610) 734-7693 if you have information.
Phoenixville Woman with Handgun Arrested at Airport
PHILADELPHIA PA – A Phoenixville woman who was not identified by name or age was one of two prospective airline passengers arrested Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) by police officers at Philadelphia International Airport. Each attempted to bring loaded handguns in carry-on bags through airport security checkpoints, the federal Transportation Security Administration said.
Suspect in custody following murder at Center City hotel on Christmas Day
According to sources, the suspect found out his ex-boyfriend was meeting up with the 37-year-old male victim at the hotel.
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
Intruder Believed Dead In Reading Home Invasion
One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said. Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said. There was no risk known to...
Roaches, dirty ducts and thefts. All 3 are on the minds of Easton public housing tenants.
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director got an earful last week. Bushkill House resident Denise Thomas told director Tyler Martin she’s got roaches crawling out of her kitchen, her bathroom, everywhere. She can’t sleep at night because they’re in her bed, she said. At the housing...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Braxton?
Authorities are hoping you can help solve the murder of a 17-year-old. He had just left school when he was shot in the chest.
21-year-old killed in Lower Macungie Township crash
A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.
