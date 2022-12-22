ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Newswatch 16

Hazle Township house burns for hours

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are searching for a 76-year-old man. They took to Twitter asking for help locating Thomas Cortallessa.Upper Darby police say Mr. Cortallessa was last seen in his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. His Pennsylvania license plate reads JJL3807.Authorities say he may be on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester passing through Tinicum Township.The car has a dent on the rear driver-side bumper, authorities say.Please call Upper Darby police at (610) 734-7693 if you have information.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Woman with Handgun Arrested at Airport

PHILADELPHIA PA – A Phoenixville woman who was not identified by name or age was one of two prospective airline passengers arrested Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) by police officers at Philadelphia International Airport. Each attempted to bring loaded handguns in carry-on bags through airport security checkpoints, the federal Transportation Security Administration said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed

PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOPEWELL, NJ
abc27.com

Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Intruder Believed Dead In Reading Home Invasion

One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said. Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said. There was no risk known to...
READING, PA

