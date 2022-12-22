Read full article on original website
Late Christmas Eve, Power Still Out for Over 125,000 Across New England
Nearly all everyone in Massachusetts who had lost power had service restored by Saturday night, after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines. But more more than 125,000 people across New England was in the dark about an hour before Christmas.
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Christmas in New England Is Cold and Dry for Most
Parts of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are waking up to some snow on the ground this Christmas morning. For everyone else it’s a cold, but dry day. Highs in the upper 20’s, with a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Sunday night, is cold and clear, with less wind. Lows around 20.
Frosty Air Persists Through Christmas Day
This frigid cold will remain through the entire holiday weekend. With highs in the lower 20s today, the wind chills remain from the single digits to subzero inland. The wind has been gusting over 20 mph and we’re watching for a round of 40+ mph this afternoon along the southeast of Mass. While the strength of that wind won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday’s, our feels-like forecasts will remain in the teens through tomorrow afternoon.
