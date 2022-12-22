This frigid cold will remain through the entire holiday weekend. With highs in the lower 20s today, the wind chills remain from the single digits to subzero inland. The wind has been gusting over 20 mph and we’re watching for a round of 40+ mph this afternoon along the southeast of Mass. While the strength of that wind won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday’s, our feels-like forecasts will remain in the teens through tomorrow afternoon.

