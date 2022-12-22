JC man sentenced for threatening security guard with knife
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
In November of 2021, Michael Perez, 34, assaulted and threatened a UHS Security Officer with a knife outside of the UHS medical facility on Clinton Street in Binghamton.
He will spend 2-4 years in a New York State prison.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 3