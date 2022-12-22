ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

JC man sentenced for threatening security guard with knife

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

In November of 2021, Michael Perez, 34, assaulted and threatened a UHS Security Officer with a knife outside of the UHS medical facility on Clinton Street in Binghamton.

He will spend 2-4 years in a New York State prison.

