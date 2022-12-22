FRANCONIA, N.H. -- A 28-year-old man hiking in Franconia, New Hampshire was found dead by rescue teams early Christmas morning. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers were notified about an overdue hiker around 9 p.m. on Saturday.The man started to hike the 8.6 Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a family member in China who was tracking his progress, his phone went dead around 6:15 p.m., when he appeared to be off trail south of Mount Lincoln. The family member also said the man was an inexperienced hiker and it was unclear what he had for...

FRANCONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO