WCAX
Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn
CUTTINGSVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Well, that pretty accurately sums it up. Alyssa Stewart has been at the...
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
WCAX
Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When a treacherous winter storm blew through their Middlebury farm, Erika and Mark Gutel hoped it wasn’t reality. “I had this horrible dream that the storm came through and took everything. It was a dream right, I woke up and I looked at Erika’s face and she was just blank. I’m like, it wasn’t a dream,” Mark Gutel said.
WCAX
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
FRANCONIA, N.H. -- A 28-year-old man hiking in Franconia, New Hampshire was found dead by rescue teams early Christmas morning. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers were notified about an overdue hiker around 9 p.m. on Saturday.The man started to hike the 8.6 Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a family member in China who was tracking his progress, his phone went dead around 6:15 p.m., when he appeared to be off trail south of Mount Lincoln. The family member also said the man was an inexperienced hiker and it was unclear what he had for...
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
montpelierbridge.org
WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed
It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — The body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was recovered Sunday south of Mount Lincoln after he was reported missing by a family member who had been following his progress remotely, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says. The body of the unidentified male...
mychamplainvalley.com
A warmer winters impact on local economies
Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
WCAX
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree on Friday. Castleton police say wind gusts blew up to 60 miles per hour in the area. Police say the 51-year-old was outside her home on East Creek Drive around 7:15 a.m. when the tree snapped and landed on her.
A man is facing an aggravated menacing charge after reports that he threatened another man with a knife at a Weathersfield motel.
WCVB
New Hampshire hotel lodge roof ripped off by strong winds
LINCOLN, N.H. — Dramatic surveillance video captured the roof of a New Hampshire hotel's outdoor pool facility being blown off Friday morning as a strong storm pushed across the region. Surveillance video shows the roof being ripped off the building at Travelodge by Wyndham Lincoln around 10 a.m. Friday,...
Woman suffers serious injuries after single car crash in Sanbornton, N.H.
SANBORNTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman suffered serious injuries after her vehicle went off the roadway crashing into several trees along I-93 in Sanbornton, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers responded to the area of mile marker 63 just after 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
newportdispatch.com
Castleton woman killed during windstorm
CASTLETON — A 51-year-old woman died when a tree fell on her during an intense windstorm in Castleton early Friday morning. The incident took place on East Creek Drive at around 7:15 a.m. The tree is believed to have been a maple, possibly 60 feet tall. The name of...
WCAX
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
laconiadailysun.com
