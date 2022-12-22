ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg Connection

Historic Barn for sale in Gettysburg

A 101.36 acre farm that was part of the Battle of Gettysburg is for sale. The property is at 374 Cunningham Rd. The listing price is $3.5 million. According to the listing agent’s website, the property is thought to have been a mustering point of the battle. The property...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Brand new vinyl record lounge opens in Lancaster County

ELIZABETH TOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new vinyl record store called E-town Record Lounge had its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. The E-town Record Lounge is owned and operated by two local friends and vinyl record collectors, Ryan Reed and Tim Orth. According to Reed, the idea for the new vinyl record lounge came from the two partner’s passion for vinyl record collecting, as well as both of their older son’s love of music – specifically, jamming out on the drums.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
abc27.com

Post Christmas holiday travel outlook

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2 are projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. Experts predict nearly...
HARRISBURG, PA
wnav.com

Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay

As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates grand re-opening

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrated their grand re-opening for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 24. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes bright and early at 8 a.m. Some of the enthusiasts were so excited that they camped out in the parking lot overnight. The resort...
LEWISBERRY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
LANCASTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event. This event is a time for members of the community to give back. A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
YORK COUNTY, PA

