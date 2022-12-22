Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Related
Historic Barn for sale in Gettysburg
A 101.36 acre farm that was part of the Battle of Gettysburg is for sale. The property is at 374 Cunningham Rd. The listing price is $3.5 million. According to the listing agent’s website, the property is thought to have been a mustering point of the battle. The property...
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Private Pennsylvania oasis has everything — even a place to park a plane. Take a look
“You’re cleared for landing!”
abc27.com
Brand new vinyl record lounge opens in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new vinyl record store called E-town Record Lounge had its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. The E-town Record Lounge is owned and operated by two local friends and vinyl record collectors, Ryan Reed and Tim Orth. According to Reed, the idea for the new vinyl record lounge came from the two partner’s passion for vinyl record collecting, as well as both of their older son’s love of music – specifically, jamming out on the drums.
abc27.com
Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
abc27.com
Post Christmas holiday travel outlook
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2 are projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. Experts predict nearly...
wnav.com
Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
WGAL
Church launches fundraising campaign for Lancaster County family who lost home in explosion
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County family whose home was destroyed in an explosion two days before Christmas is getting a helping hand from the church across the street. Bethany Grace Fellowship in East Earl Township has launched a fundraising campaign for the Long family. Investigators said...
abc27.com
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local author shares her book on Christian Nationalism
Orrtanna resident Pamela Cooper-White will lead a discussion on her 2022 book “The Psychology of Christian Nationalism: Why People Are Drawn In and How to Talk Across the Divide” on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Adams County Democratic Committee Office, 52 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg. Cooper-White,...
abc27.com
Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates grand re-opening
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrated their grand re-opening for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 24. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes bright and early at 8 a.m. Some of the enthusiasts were so excited that they camped out in the parking lot overnight. The resort...
abc27.com
Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Slideshow: Low temps don’t stop Santa runners
Christmas is centered on traditions, so the thermometer reading 6 degrees at 8 a.m. on Dec. 24 could not stop dozens of people from gathering at the Gettysburg Area Middle School for the town’s annual Santa Run. The run, organized by local resident Jen Daniels, is designed to bring...
Washington County, Md. grapples with economic growth challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth. A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of […]
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
abc27.com
‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event. This event is a time for members of the community to give back. A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place...
pahomepage.com
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
Comments / 0