kaarenwills
4d ago
Too bad that we, the US, never adopted the guillotine from France & England as the ultimate punishment. These two would definitely qualify.
PleaseAdopt
4d ago
Stupid mother should have left this abusive A hole, Karma to both and glad grandma get this little girl! RIP little guy, your safe now❣️🕊
Lori Latham
4d ago
makes me sick that he did that but mom is just as guilty by letting him do it and then hiding him I hope they both get the DP!!
Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger
Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
Heartbreaking Discovery In Arkansas: 6-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found Buried
Special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police were summoned to a residence in Moro, Arkansas, on Friday evening by deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. When the authorities arrived at the residence, they discovered the body of a young boy, aged six, buried beneath the floor.
Man found dead from the cold in Midtown, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dangerously cold weather and ice have been moving through the Memphis area since Thursday evening, and Memphis Police said Friday one man succumbed to these conditions in Midtown. MPD said officers were flagged down at the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday, where...
Suspects appear in court after child’s body found buried inside home
MORO, Ark. (WREG) — A man and woman are being held in jail without bond after a 6-year-old boy was found dead beneath a wooden floor inside a home in Moro, Arkansas. A picture of 28-year-old Ashley Rolland with two black eyes was taken Monday morning as she was booked into the St. Francis County […]
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
Arkansas woman is arrested after her 6-year-old son is found dead under the floorboards of their home
An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the possibly months-old body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home last week. Arkansas State Police arrested the child's mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, after they discovered the 6-year-old boy's body buried under the hallway of the home in Moro, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police said. Bridges' relationship to the child and Rolland was not immediately clear.
Arkansas boy, 6, found dead under floor in mother's home: police
The body of a six-year-old Arkansas boy was found underneath a floor in his mother's home. The boy's six-year-old sister was found with burns to her scalp.
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.
Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
