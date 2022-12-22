An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the possibly months-old body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home last week. Arkansas State Police arrested the child's mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, after they discovered the 6-year-old boy's body buried under the hallway of the home in Moro, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police said. Bridges' relationship to the child and Rolland was not immediately clear.

MORO, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO