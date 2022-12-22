ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moro, AR

Comments / 53

kaarenwills
4d ago

Too bad that we, the US, never adopted the guillotine from France & England as the ultimate punishment. These two would definitely qualify.

Reply(6)
47
PleaseAdopt
4d ago

Stupid mother should have left this abusive A hole, Karma to both and glad grandma get this little girl! RIP little guy, your safe now❣️🕊

Reply
11
Lori Latham
4d ago

makes me sick that he did that but mom is just as guilty by letting him do it and then hiding him I hope they both get the DP!!

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger

Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
LEE COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Woman died in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
NBC News

Arkansas woman is arrested after her 6-year-old son is found dead under the floorboards of their home

An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the possibly months-old body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home last week. Arkansas State Police arrested the child's mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, after they discovered the 6-year-old boy's body buried under the hallway of the home in Moro, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police said. Bridges' relationship to the child and Rolland was not immediately clear.
MORO, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.

Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

NBC News

567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy