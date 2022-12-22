Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Finished a Race With Kyle Busch's Car After They Both Wrecked
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nearly 20-year stint in the NASCAR Cup Series can be divided into two eras: the Dale Earnhardt, Inc. years and the Hendrick Motorsports years. After spending eight full-time seasons with DEI from 2000-2007, Junior made the move over to Hendrick, where he stayed until the end of his career in 2018. Just as he did while racing for his later father's team, Dale Jr. reached several important milestones during his tenure Hendrick, including a Daytona 500 win in 2014 and 10 Most Popular Driver award wins.
Erik Jones engaged to Holly Shelton
NASCAR driver Erik Jones helped pull a Jeep out of the snow then got engaged. Erik Jones is set to enter his eighth year in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the No. 43 car for Petty GMS Racing. The 26-year-old has been dating Holly Shelton. And on Christmas Eve,...
4 NASCAR Drivers Who Showed Flashes of Greatness in 2022 But Have Unfinished Business in 2023
Flashes of greatness? Sure. Unfinished business? Definitely. The post 4 NASCAR Drivers Who Showed Flashes of Greatness in 2022 But Have Unfinished Business in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Bobby Allison Blamed Junior Johnson for Ruining a Feat He’d Spent All Season Accomplishing
Bobby Allison pieced together an amazing streak of races with at least one lap led but fell short of a related accomplishment. The post Bobby Allison Blamed Junior Johnson for Ruining a Feat He’d Spent All Season Accomplishing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Though Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. Are All Inching Toward Retirement, 1 of Them Is Inching a Lot Faster
Three prominent drivers are heading toward retirement in the near future, but Kevin Harvick is likely going to get there faster. The post Though Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. Are All Inching Toward Retirement, 1 of Them Is Inching a Lot Faster appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Parker Kligerman Asked Fans a Good NASCAR vs. F1 Question on Christmas Day
Driver and TV analyst Parker Kligerman went looking for advice on Twitter and got plenty of help, including from fellow drivers. The post Parker Kligerman Asked Fans a Good NASCAR vs. F1 Question on Christmas Day appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ford Makes 1 Huge Change to the 2023 Super Duty
How does Ford upgrade the 2023 Super Duty truck to give you something more? The post Ford Makes 1 Huge Change to the 2023 Super Duty appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Pontiac Trans Am Y88 Looks Ready To Go Eastbound And Down
Owning a movie car is many a car enthusiast’s dream. It’s the same reason why the Toyota Supra and Nissan Skyline became instant JDM hits after everyone with motor oil running in their veins saw them racing in Fast and Furious (and because they are good). It’s also the reason why the Shelby GT500 “Eleanor” and “General Lee” Charger are some of the most replicated cars out there. From a less-thrilling period (but not in terms of blockbuster movies) comes a unique chance to own another iconic movie car – a black-and-gold, 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that is almost the same spec as the 1977 car used in Smokey and the Bandit, and is currently, listed for sale on Mecum.com.
MotorTrend Magazine
Editor Jim McCraw Talks About 75 Years of HOT ROD Magazine
Robert Lindsay published the first issue out of the offices of the Tailwaggers Dog Club. Then again, in many ways it hasn't changed at all. The editor's core responsibilities, then and now, boil down to planning future stories (though now we substitute "content" for "stories"), working with the staff to execute current stories/content, and taking the heat when the readers, management, or accounting (or all the above) don't like something. There are staffers to manage and advertisers to appease. Events to plan. Stories to write. Cars to build. Cars to drive. And while doing all that, the editor is supposed to have a finger on the pulse of automotive performance, to ensure trends are covered or, better yet, set.
lsxmag.com
Tips For Selecting Wheels And Tires For Drag And Drive Racing Events
Drag-and-drive events are fun to participate in because you get to maximize the amount of time behind the wheel — both racing and driving — of your vehicle — of your vehicle. One of the major factors that will determine said degree of fun at drag-and-drive event is how prepared you are. Today, we’re sitting down with the teams at RC Components, Mickey Thompson, and ARP about drag-and-drive wheel and tire selection.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 9