Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
KARK
Hogs hoping to extend bowl winning streak
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has won four of its last five bowl games including a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl last year. They will get a chance to win their third-straight Liberty Bowl on Wednesday when they face Kansas. Arkansas will enter the game with just 54 healthy scholarship players remaining. In the COVID season in 2020, teams had to have 53 to be allowed to play. Even among the 54 a couple are battling injuries and questionable for the game.
247Sports
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
247Sports
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman previews SEC opener against LSU, praises Tigers for roster management
Eric Musselman and Arkansas open SEC play on Wednesday at LSU as the No. 9 Razorbacks will tip off at 8 p.m. local time on ESPN2. Musselman on Monday told reporters that LSU’s roster turnover has been impressive, as Matt McMahon brought 3 players from Murray State, and also added 3 more from the ACC and SEC.
Random Observations: Arkansas vs. UNC-Ashville
Diving deep with a second look at the Razorbacks' last win before SEC play opens against LSU
fourstateshomepage.com
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
okcfox.com
Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ed88radio.com
Arkansas ag econ professor Jada Thompson wins SAEA Emerging Scholar Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jada Thompson, assistant professor in the department of agricultural economics and agribusiness in the University of Arkansas System, was recently recognized with the Southern Agricultural Economics Association’s 2023 Emerging Scholar Award for research. Thompson, an economist with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm...
KTBS
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KSN.com
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
ozarksfn.com
A busy time of year for the Harris family
It has been a busy holiday season. The first two weekends included our youngest daughter’s cheer competitions with the Elkins High School Cheer team. We are so excited to watch these hardworking girls go to Hot Springs, Ark., and compete against schools across the state. They improve every time we watch them perform and we are very proud of them.
KHBS
Holiday travelers at XNA dealing with delays and cancellations
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — XNA says that the holidays can be one of the busiest travel periods of the year. This year, delays and cancellations across the country have made it hard for people to fly to see their families for Christmas. “My first flight was supposed to take off...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
talkbusiness.net
You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast
I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
KARK
Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection at 12 p.m. Dec. 25. One victim has been taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation...
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
