Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Hogs hoping to extend bowl winning streak

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has won four of its last five bowl games including a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl last year. They will get a chance to win their third-straight Liberty Bowl on Wednesday when they face Kansas. Arkansas will enter the game with just 54 healthy scholarship players remaining. In the COVID season in 2020, teams had to have 53 to be allowed to play. Even among the 54 a couple are battling injuries and questionable for the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
okcfox.com

Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Arkansas ag econ professor Jada Thompson wins SAEA Emerging Scholar Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jada Thompson, assistant professor in the department of agricultural economics and agribusiness in the University of Arkansas System, was recently recognized with the Southern Agricultural Economics Association’s 2023 Emerging Scholar Award for research. Thompson, an economist with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions

A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
BENTONVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
ozarksfn.com

A busy time of year for the Harris family

It has been a busy holiday season. The first two weekends included our youngest daughter’s cheer competitions with the Elkins High School Cheer team. We are so excited to watch these hardworking girls go to Hot Springs, Ark., and compete against schools across the state. They improve every time we watch them perform and we are very proud of them.
ELKINS, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast

I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection at 12 p.m. Dec. 25. One victim has been taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation...
FORT SMITH, AR

