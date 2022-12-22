ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Prosecutor Investigating Christmas Homicide in Bergen-Lafayette

A Jersey City man was fatally shot yesterday in Bergen-Lafayette. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the Christmas shooting took place in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. Police were called to the scene at approximately 6:04 p.m. and found Khaliq Lockett, 46, with an apparent gunshot...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Christmas Killing Leaves Jersey City Man Dead

Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Christmas killing. Khaliq Lockett was found having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken from Communipaw and Crescent avenues to Jersey City Medical Center where he...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fatal Christmas Shooting in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted the following at 8:11 this evening: “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow.”. Hudson TV will provide an...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – The shootings did not stop in Jersey City for Christmas this year. Police announced a person was shot and killed in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues in the city at around 8 pm. The Christmas shooting was the 13th homicide of the year in the city. Police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a The post One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Bergen Co. Prosecutor Warns of Danger of ‘Vigilante Activity' Over Past Few Months

The Bergen County Prosecutor has issued a warning of the dangers of what they are calling "vigilante activity" taking place over the past few months involving a private citizen targeting individuals allegedly attempting to lure minors. According to the prosecutor's office warning issued late last week, over the last few...
hudsontv.com

Preliminary Findings Of Union City Stabbing Investigation Released

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:24 p.m., the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. Responding officers located two juvenile males in the area of 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue each with an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
