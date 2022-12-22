Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
jcitytimes.com
Prosecutor Investigating Christmas Homicide in Bergen-Lafayette
A Jersey City man was fatally shot yesterday in Bergen-Lafayette. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the Christmas shooting took place in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. Police were called to the scene at approximately 6:04 p.m. and found Khaliq Lockett, 46, with an apparent gunshot...
Christmas Killing Leaves Jersey City Man Dead
Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Christmas killing. Khaliq Lockett was found having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken from Communipaw and Crescent avenues to Jersey City Medical Center where he...
hudsontv.com
Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Christmas Day Shooting On Communipaw Avenue In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, December 25, 2022. At approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Police: Man killed in Jersey City shooting
Khaliq Lockett, 46, was shot in the torso in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues.
hudsontv.com
Fatal Christmas Shooting in Jersey City
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted the following at 8:11 this evening: “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow.”. Hudson TV will provide an...
One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – The shootings did not stop in Jersey City for Christmas this year. Police announced a person was shot and killed in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues in the city at around 8 pm. The Christmas shooting was the 13th homicide of the year in the city. Police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a The post One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-Con At Morris County Pharmacy Admits Bribing Jersey City Docs For $2.4M In 'Script Business
A former Morris County pharmacist once convicted of selling oxycodone with prescriptions admitted masterminding a kickback scheme that steered $2.4 million worth of business to his new employer, federal authorities said. Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, began the new scam at another Morris County pharmacy after serving three years probation...
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent past
NEW YORK, N.Y. - Roland Codrington, a 51-year-old man who has committed many violent crimes in the past, was arrested after he stabbed a 60-year-old doctor in Marcus Garvey Park. He is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
NBC New York
64-Year-Old Woman Found Shot in Head in Broad Daylight on NYC Sidewalk: Police
Valeria Ortega's loved ones were in unbearable pain Monday -- just hours after police found the 64-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a New York City sidewalk on broad daylight. The NYPD says they responded to a 911 call at around 11:31 a.m. of person shot...
Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
$31,680 In Suspected Drug Money Seized In Targeted Fort Lee Traffic Stop
Detectives seized $31,680 in suspected drug money during a targeted traffic stop of an unemployed Fort Lee man, authorities said. Members of Musella’s Narcotic Task Force and Fort Lee police stopped Alexander Mercado, 40, of First Street off Irving Avenue on Dec. 19 as part of an ongoing investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Duo robbed at Brooklyn subway station on Christmas
A man and a woman were robbed at a Brooklyn subway station on Christmas morning, authorities said.
NBC New York
Bergen Co. Prosecutor Warns of Danger of ‘Vigilante Activity' Over Past Few Months
The Bergen County Prosecutor has issued a warning of the dangers of what they are calling "vigilante activity" taking place over the past few months involving a private citizen targeting individuals allegedly attempting to lure minors. According to the prosecutor's office warning issued late last week, over the last few...
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
hudsontv.com
Preliminary Findings Of Union City Stabbing Investigation Released
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:24 p.m., the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. Responding officers located two juvenile males in the area of 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue each with an apparent stab wound.
Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old
UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video footage of Staten Island barbershop robbery at center of bid to overturn conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three years after a Staten Island man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a robbery he swore he didn’t commit, new evidence has emerged that could set him free. Timothy Turner, then 33, of Meiers Corners, was convicted of first-degree robbery in...
NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia
A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.
