Bedford, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Bedford Citizen

Health Department’s Holiday Food Safety

The holidays are a wonderful time of year to enjoy special meals with loved ones. This holiday season remember to keep family and friends safe by following these important tips to prevent foodborne illness:. 1. Keep Foods Separated – Avoid cross contamination by keeping raw meat such as chicken or...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Christmas Services in Bedford

Here are the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services and activities scheduled at churches in Bedford:. The First Baptist Church of Bedford invites everyone to a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Take a moment in the hustle and bustle of the season to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5). This service is a perennial favorite time of everyone with carol singing and a child-friendly atmosphere. All are welcome.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives

Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Stone Carver Flourishing in His Depot Studio

Scott Cahaly says he is proficient at “shutting off the mental chatter and ‘listening’ to the stone.”. That’s an important talent for an artist who also teaches stone carving. Cahaly, who grew up in Lexington, has been an instructor for 21 years, including the past nine...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Board Member Says Public Input a Key to Housing Plan

Bedford Town officials want the developer of a proposed multi-faceted housing complex to give residents opportunities to comment and get answers to questions. Select Board member Shawn Hanegan said at Monday’s board meeting that “the worst thing would be for people to feel they didn’t know. Let’s get everything on the table so we can make an intelligent decision in the best interests of the town.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Proposed Budget of Town Departments Rises 6.73 Percent

Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton on Monday unveiled her proposed fiscal 2024 municipal budget, driven to a 6.73 increase over the current year primarily by “the widespread impact of inflation.”. “Labor shortages, supply chain issues, and increasing costs are interconnected, and all present budget pressures,” Stanton said in her...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Should Gun Violence Prevention Program be a Priority for Bedford?

The Board of Health recently announced that gun violence prevention was going to be a major focus for them in 2023. As I read the article on this, I did not see any evidence to support that this is a problem in Bedford. By making gun violence their main focus in 2023 they are ignoring other serious health issues that they should be focusing on that are real threats to all Bedford residents which include: the influenza epidemic, ongoing covid infections and Lyme disease which is a serious issue that needs much more focus.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Rotary Club of Bedford Winter Community Breakfast Wrap Up

The Bedford High School cafeteria was bustling with activity bright and early on Sunday morning, Dec. 11. After a three-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Bedford held their annual holiday breakfast fundraiser for the 34th time! Formerly Breakfast with Santa, the event was broadened to include more than the beloved photos with Santa, hot pancake breakfast, crafts, and annual custom coloring book (download the coloring book here). This year, families also enjoyed a winter photo booth, many games of dreidel, cookie decorating, meeting Mrs. Claus, and as a special treat – live music by Bedford students through POMS (Patrons of Music Students).
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Florist Marks 40 Years in Business: Owner Nancy Tripodi Talks About the Work She Loves

Nancy Tripodi found her bliss in 1982 when she and her husband, Leo, bought what had been Palmeri’s Flowers and set about building the business which has served Bedford for four decades. She took the advice of her father-in-law who counseled her to “name the business after the town” and The Bedford Florist was born. A selection of gifts and cards was added in 1987 and includes things like candles, seasonal ideas, and home decorating items.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Scouts Bring a Cookbook to Life

What do cheese and jam turnovers, spice-trade deviled eggs, and cavalla butter cookies with Mr. Bhaer’s chocolate drops have in common, besides sounding delicious? They are all recipes in The Little Women Cookbook by Wini Moranville. This delightful book was assigned to Orchard House for this year’s “Family Trees:...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Home on Brooksbie Road Heavily Damaged by Fire

A fire did heavy damage to a home at 36 Brooksbie Rd. during the late afternoon on Monday. Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said the fire was caused by “the careless disposal of a cigarette.” Firefighters from Lexington and Burlington joined the Bedford Fire Department in putting out the conflagration.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool

~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

