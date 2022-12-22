With the ever-increasing demand for eco-friendly products, many people are turning to green cleaning. But why? Aren’t chemicals a quick remedy & the most popular?. There are many ways to clean your carpets and furniture. The most popular way is with a chemical-based product, but you can also use eco-friendly solutions that are much safer for your health and the environment. We all know that rugs are made of natural fibers, which means that they can be easily damaged by harsh chemicals. The best way to clean them is with safe, natural products— done neatly by ‘the professionals’. But how do you find one?

4 HOURS AGO