Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
CNET

How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
Family Handyman

The Best Types of Attic Insulation

Choose from these types of attic insulation to keep your house warm and your attic dry and mold-free. You'll also extend the life of your roof. Have you been feeling a little cold in your house lately? Noticing your energy bills creeping upward? Seeing areas of your roof where snow melts more slowly than others? Perhaps you’ve detected moldy odors in your attic or seen mold growing on the framing.
OREGON STATE
heckhome.com

Benefits of Eco-friendly Cleaning Products for Rug Cleaning

With the ever-increasing demand for eco-friendly products, many people are turning to green cleaning. But why? Aren’t chemicals a quick remedy & the most popular?. There are many ways to clean your carpets and furniture. The most popular way is with a chemical-based product, but you can also use eco-friendly solutions that are much safer for your health and the environment. We all know that rugs are made of natural fibers, which means that they can be easily damaged by harsh chemicals. The best way to clean them is with safe, natural products— done neatly by ‘the professionals’. But how do you find one?
homedit.com

How to Clean Vinyl Siding

Keep mildew and dirt from taking over your house by learning how to clean vinyl siding. Vinyl has been the number-one siding choice in the United States since 1995. And it’s easy to see why – vinyl is low maintenance, comes in numerous colors and designs, and is much less expensive than materials like brick, stone, or wood.
Family Handyman

How To Clean a Tankless Water Heater

Tankless water heaters are great, but mineral buildup can kill their efficiency fast. Here's how to clean a tankless water heater. When my wife and I installed a propane-fueled tankless water heater in our home eight years ago, we were excited about the small footprint, convenience and efficiency it promised. It delivered on our hopes, but there's one thing we didn't count on: A gradually and significant drop in efficiency thanks to our mineral-rich water.
myzeo.com

Advantages and Disadvantages of Installing a Skylight in Your Home

Your roof is not limited to a few tiles and shingles. There are a lot of choices to choose from when considering the aesthetics of your home, but one way to add some real flair is to install a skylight. Skylights have become more prevalent in recent years since they...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Tips to Breathe New Life into Reclaimed Carpets

Every year discarded carpets contribute approximately 4 billion pounds of waste to American landfills. In an attempt to curb this, many waste management facilities are encouraging people to reclaim carpets to put to good use in their homes and office spaces. Unfortunately, many would-be carpet reclaimers are unnerved by the sight of filthy, damaged carpets. All hope is not lost, however, Luckily, most pre-loved and discarded carpets can be brought back to life with a decent amount of TLC. As long as you know how to clean a carpet, take special care with antiques, and re-fluff a carpet you can turn your waste center finds into beautiful and purposeful treasures.
Apartment Therapy

4 Types of Lightbulbs and How to Identify Them

Going to the store to pick out lightbulbs is an exercise in patience — which type of bulb, how many watts, what type of light… there’s a lot going on. One of the first steps to getting the right bulb is to know exactly what each lightbulb type is and the pros and cons of them. These are the four main types of lightbulbs and how you can identify them.

