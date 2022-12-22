Read full article on original website
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/26): Athena, Dralistico, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26) Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Karizma & Leva Bates.
NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24): Kratos, Pretty Empowered, Rhett Titus In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its NWA Christmas Special on December 24. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24) - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz. - Eric Jackson def. Sodapop. - The Country...
Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury
AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments
Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Contract
There was word that Goldberg had a new WWE contract, but that's news to people close to him. Recently, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn't faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said "that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE
As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
Jay White: I'm Prepping For Okada By Building Chicken Coops, That's How I View Him
Jay White discusses his preparation for his upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Jay White is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. The match will be the sixth time that the two have faced off in singles action, but it will also be the second time that the pair have faced off at a Wrestle Kingdom event.
Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 12-16
- Title shot tourney finals: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: TJ Wilson. - Street Profits & Akira Tozawa vs. Judgment Day: Shane Helms. - United States Title Contender: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley: Abyss. Backstage News. - Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings as Briana Ray. Internally, she was...
More Details Behind Sasha Banks Leaving WWE And Her NJPW Deal
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado has been the subject of much speculation. However, we've finally gained some clarity on some details. It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated "months ago," likely when Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported as much. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm this, and she remains listed on the company's official website.
Evil Uno Discusses Streaming On Twitch, What Drew Him Back To Game Streaming
Evil Uno discusses his history with Twitch. Both Twitch and YouTube have became major outlets of media distribution over the past number of years, especially for athletes. Many pro athletes, including wrestlers, have made very good money out of a side career in the world of streaming. Evil Uno, who...
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes
WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
Baron Corbin: Triple H Likes To Slow Play Things, He Doesn't Just Waste People
Baron Corbin has seen a shift in presentation since Triple H took over creative in July. Corbin is now aligned with JBL and dubbed the Modern Day Wrestling God, and he is part of WWE Raw after previously being a mainstay on SmackDown. Corbin's relationship with Triple H dates back...
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details
Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Dax Harwood SHOOTS SOFTLY On CM Punk, Sasha Banks, The Briscoes, Ethan Page, More
Dax The Axe is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers from a fan standpoint, but when it comes to the locker room, Harwood is seemingly loved even more by his fellow co-workers. Does Dax love his co-workers back? Let's find out. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. The Briscoes:. “Oh, my...
More Details On Mandy Rose's Release
Fightful Select learned that Mandy Rose has been released from her WWE contract on December 14. Fightful has learned that WWE felt they were put in a position where they needed to release her due to what they considered the explicit nature of the content on her FanTime page. They considered this to be outside the parameters of her WWE contract. In following up, WWE sources indicated to Fightful that they felt like the content was not appropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and that she didn't seem interested in ceasing posting.
Flip Gordon Discusses 'Amping Up' Conspiracy Theory Gimmick, Pushing 'No Mask' And 'Flat Earth'
Flip Gordon has gone from mercenary to unreal in wrestling, pushing conspiracy theories, which he says is part of his wrestling character. Gordon was a mainstay in Ring of Honor from 2017 to 2021, and is now involved in AAA, NWA and other independent promotions. Speaking on the 3 Count...
Dax Harwood: Bret Hart Is One Of The Greatest Human Beings I've Ever Met
Dax Harwood talks about his love and appreciation for Bret "Hitman" Hart. In recent years, FTR's Dax Harwood has not been shy about his love of Bret Hart's work between the ropes. However, after being given the opportunity to work alongside Hart, Dax Harwood has also grown an appreciation and respect for the human being behind the "Excellence of Execution"
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus, OH (12/26): Bianca Belair Battles Bayley
WWE held a live event on December 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Headlines) and highlights are below. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus, OH (12/26) Dexter Lumis def. The Miz. Omos def. Mustafa Ali. Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin. The Street...
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve
Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Wrestling World Remembers Brodie Lee On Two Year Anniversary Of His Passing | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 26, 2022. - Many performers, fans, and promotions took time out of their day today to celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on the two year anniversary of his passing:. - Check out the latest edition of AEW...
