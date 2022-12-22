Read full article on original website
Truth
4d ago
This is someone’s son….. someone who has gave his entire adult age to helping others!!! Someone who has a heart bigger than anything! It could be you or I that has a child that has gave in to “trying it once” and getting hooked! I will say I hope each and everyone of y’all never experience any kind of addiction! Let’s pray for him getting the help he needs!
Reply
6
Related
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
Police: Woman seriously injured at North Carolina hotel; man taken into custody
The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America.
NC chase hits 100+ mph with breaking and entering suspect in stolen car, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro, police said Saturday. Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over around 7 a.m. […]
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
Multiple car crash temporarily closes W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes have since reopened. The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue were closed after a crash involving three cars in Greensboro Monday. West Wendover Avenue was closed between West Market Street and Sherrill Street. Greensboro police said minor injuries were reported. Drivers are encouraged...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Durham Christmas Day shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Christmas Day shooting in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department. On Christmas morning shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived, they discovered...
NC man facing charges for allegedly stealing fentanyl from EMS
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
WRAL
Woman taken to hospital, man in custody after reported assault
A woman went to the hospital with serious injuries after an assault at a Raleigh hotel. A woman went to the hospital with serious injuries after an assault at a Raleigh hotel.
Summerfield firefighter killed in crash on Christmas
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield firefighter is dead after a Christmas day vehicle crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 9:01 a.m. on Christmas, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Bethany Road near Shepard Road in Rockingham County. Investigators say that Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison, N.C., […]
Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday. According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather. Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are...
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
Scammers continue to dupe people out of money using Wake Co. Sheriff Major's name 7 years later
One woman was tricked into sending the scammers $900.00.
Multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro closes westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue between Market Street, Sherrill Street; injuries reported, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue between West Market Street and Sherrill Street were closed due to a three-vehicle crash with minor injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. The cause of the crash is also unknown. […]
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
‘Very frustrating’: Greensboro family left without water for days after pipe breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to the freezing temperatures, a Greensboro family is left without running water in their home because of a broken water pipe and no one to call for help. Tameka Kane said they were instructed by Village Park property management via email on what to do to avoid frozen pipes during […]
WXII 12
Body of missing kayaker on Belews Lake found
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The missing kayaker who went missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road has been found dead, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office was looking for a man who went missing Friday morning. The search was paused this weekend...
2 adults found shot, man dies from injuries: Durham Police confirm deadly Christmas Day shooting
The shooting is under investigation and police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.
sandhillssentinel.com
Eight arrested in drug case
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory the arrests of eight individuals following a search in the Eagle Springs area. On Dec. 21, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road in Eagle Springs. During...
WXII 12
Greensboro man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug-related charges, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court for 14 charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Mitchell Banks, 43, was convicted during a...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 7