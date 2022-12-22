ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

25newsnow.com

Friends and family search for local missing woman

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Friends and family are looking for East Peoria resident Caryl Harrer. The last time anyone saw her was Sunday December 11. Harrer lives alone and was last seen at dinner with a friend. In fact, Teresa Nelson says when friends and family went to her home to check on her, they found her door unlocked, one car gone and the other unlocked with keys in it, her beloved cat missing, and her take-home bag from dinner that night still on her countertop.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Here's what is open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve

Christmas is almost here. Spending time with family is generally atop the list for most people this time of year, which is why you'll find a lot of the places you tend to visit will have the lights off and the doors locked around the holiday. Here's a look at...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
PEORIA, IL

