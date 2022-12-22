I am currently a member of the Bedford Planning Board (Chair) and am interested in serving another term. The Town of Bedford has multiple large residential projects in progress as well as industrial/commercial projects. Part of my value add to the Planning Board is my knowledge and appreciation of the current zoning and construction bylaws, as well as potential enhancements that would make Bedford more attractive to businesses and create more affordable housing.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO