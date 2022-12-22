Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From QuincyTed RiversQuincy, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Health Department: Free COVID-19 Treatments are Available
Bedford Health Department reminds residents of options for COVID-19 treatments. More information can be found at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/free-telehealth-for-covid-19-treatment-with-paxlovid.
The Bedford Citizen Updated Letters to the Editor Policy
The Bedford Citizen has updated its policies on Letters to the Editor and Comments. As always, we welcome residents to be a part of our community forum where people can share information and discuss views on issues that are important to them. Writers must include their name and verifiable contact...
Election 2023: Steven Hagan: Candidate for Bedford Planning Board
I am currently a member of the Bedford Planning Board (Chair) and am interested in serving another term. The Town of Bedford has multiple large residential projects in progress as well as industrial/commercial projects. Part of my value add to the Planning Board is my knowledge and appreciation of the current zoning and construction bylaws, as well as potential enhancements that would make Bedford more attractive to businesses and create more affordable housing.
Fahad Alden: Why I Serve and Why You Should, Too
In one of my recent podcasts, “Lessons We Can Take from Today,” while running for a seat on the library’s Board of Trustees, I talked about the lessons I learned, mistakes I made, and funny moments that I experienced. The podcast also included voice recordings of some of the people who helped guide me through the process.
MCC Math Faculty Member Featured on PBS Show NOVA
Aisha Arroyo, member of the Middlesex Community College mathematics faculty, is an educator who can speak in understandable terms about such math concepts as zero and infinity. Prof. Arroyo appeared on the Nov. 16 episode “Zero to Infinity” of the PBS television show NOVA. She filmed the episode in 2021...
Celebrating the Season with Lights and Decorations in Bedford
It’s a colorful time of year in Bedford with plenty of holiday lights to enjoy on almost every street in town. Here is a small collection, showing a variety of the decorations that are helping to brighten the night in Bedford this season.
Health Department’s Holiday Food Safety
The holidays are a wonderful time of year to enjoy special meals with loved ones. This holiday season remember to keep family and friends safe by following these important tips to prevent foodborne illness:. 1. Keep Foods Separated – Avoid cross contamination by keeping raw meat such as chicken or...
Search Consultant Says Bedford School Position a ‘Prize’
The consultant working with the School Committee on the search for a new superintendent of schools said this week that Bedford is “considered the prize” among all current vacancies statewide. Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, said at a virtual search focus group...
Bedford Scouts Bring a Cookbook to Life
What do cheese and jam turnovers, spice-trade deviled eggs, and cavalla butter cookies with Mr. Bhaer’s chocolate drops have in common, besides sounding delicious? They are all recipes in The Little Women Cookbook by Wini Moranville. This delightful book was assigned to Orchard House for this year’s “Family Trees:...
Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice
The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
An Obituary: Thomas H. Einstein
Thomas H. Einstein, 89, died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022. Tom’s was a life of languages, logic, numerical concepts, travel, handy-man projects, a love of his family, and an insatiable curiosity for most anything that “made sense.” He had a keen mind and was happy to share his knowledge with anyone, whether about Finland or funerals, economics or engineering, coal gasification, or the power of history.
Proposed Budget of Town Departments Rises 6.73 Percent
Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton on Monday unveiled her proposed fiscal 2024 municipal budget, driven to a 6.73 increase over the current year primarily by “the widespread impact of inflation.”. “Labor shortages, supply chain issues, and increasing costs are interconnected, and all present budget pressures,” Stanton said in her...
You Won’t Find a Paywall Here
Have you ever experienced the frustration of trying to read an interesting article in a major newspaper or magazine only to be told, “Nope we’re behind a paywall and you can only read this if you pay for it.”. You will never get this response from The Citizen!...
Bedford Pianist Paul-André Bempéchat Salutes Beethoven on Dec. 16
Internationally acclaimed pianist Paul-André Bempéchat will honor the birthday of Ludwig Van Beethoven with a performance of three of the composer’s most beloved piano sonatas. The concert will take place on Friday evening, Dec. 16 at First Parish on the Common at 7:30 p.m. with an in-person audience. It will also be available via Zoom.
Short takes from the Library – December 2022
Trustees of the Bedford Free Public Library unanimously approved a draft fiscal year 2024 budget of $1,453,965 at their Dec. 13 meeting. Library Director Richard Callaghan said he was happy to learn of the Finance Committee’s sanction of a 3.5% percent increase to town department budgets, which means he can now add to the books and materials budget, bringing that item to a total of $216,000. Salaries comprise the largest share of the budget, at $1.133 million.
Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?
The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
Podcast #5 in the Bedford Explained Series: Bedford Santa Program
Christmas time is here and today we’re looking into a tradition in town that reminds us all of what a special place we live in. We’re talking about the Bedford Community Santa Program. The Bedford Community Santa Program has been running since 1946. It started when one of...
Superintendent Update ~ December 9
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
Recreation Director Conducting Inventory of Outdoor Play Spaces
Recreation Director Josh Smith and his staff are assembling a comprehensive inventory of Bedford play areas and parks and their amenities. Smith stressed he is focused on the listing and it is premature to survey residents for input. “We’re still in the evaluation stage – finding the densely populated areas,...
Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives
Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0