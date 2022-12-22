ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Steven Hagan: Candidate for Bedford Planning Board

I am currently a member of the Bedford Planning Board (Chair) and am interested in serving another term. The Town of Bedford has multiple large residential projects in progress as well as industrial/commercial projects. Part of my value add to the Planning Board is my knowledge and appreciation of the current zoning and construction bylaws, as well as potential enhancements that would make Bedford more attractive to businesses and create more affordable housing.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Fahad Alden: Why I Serve and Why You Should, Too

In one of my recent podcasts, “Lessons We Can Take from Today,” while running for a seat on the library’s Board of Trustees, I talked about the lessons I learned, mistakes I made, and funny moments that I experienced. The podcast also included voice recordings of some of the people who helped guide me through the process.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

MCC Math Faculty Member Featured on PBS Show NOVA

Aisha Arroyo, member of the Middlesex Community College mathematics faculty, is an educator who can speak in understandable terms about such math concepts as zero and infinity. Prof. Arroyo appeared on the Nov. 16 episode “Zero to Infinity” of the PBS television show NOVA. She filmed the episode in 2021...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Health Department’s Holiday Food Safety

The holidays are a wonderful time of year to enjoy special meals with loved ones. This holiday season remember to keep family and friends safe by following these important tips to prevent foodborne illness:. 1. Keep Foods Separated – Avoid cross contamination by keeping raw meat such as chicken or...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Scouts Bring a Cookbook to Life

What do cheese and jam turnovers, spice-trade deviled eggs, and cavalla butter cookies with Mr. Bhaer’s chocolate drops have in common, besides sounding delicious? They are all recipes in The Little Women Cookbook by Wini Moranville. This delightful book was assigned to Orchard House for this year’s “Family Trees:...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice

The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Thomas H. Einstein

Thomas H. Einstein, 89, died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022. Tom’s was a life of languages, logic, numerical concepts, travel, handy-man projects, a love of his family, and an insatiable curiosity for most anything that “made sense.” He had a keen mind and was happy to share his knowledge with anyone, whether about Finland or funerals, economics or engineering, coal gasification, or the power of history.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Proposed Budget of Town Departments Rises 6.73 Percent

Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton on Monday unveiled her proposed fiscal 2024 municipal budget, driven to a 6.73 increase over the current year primarily by “the widespread impact of inflation.”. “Labor shortages, supply chain issues, and increasing costs are interconnected, and all present budget pressures,” Stanton said in her...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

You Won’t Find a Paywall Here

Have you ever experienced the frustration of trying to read an interesting article in a major newspaper or magazine only to be told, “Nope we’re behind a paywall and you can only read this if you pay for it.”. You will never get this response from The Citizen!...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Short takes from the Library – December 2022

Trustees of the Bedford Free Public Library unanimously approved a draft fiscal year 2024 budget of $1,453,965 at their Dec. 13 meeting. Library Director Richard Callaghan said he was happy to learn of the Finance Committee’s sanction of a 3.5% percent increase to town department budgets, which means he can now add to the books and materials budget, bringing that item to a total of $216,000. Salaries comprise the largest share of the budget, at $1.133 million.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?

The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ December 9

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives

Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
BEDFORD, MA
