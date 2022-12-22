Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
Arts Beat: Preview of what’s on stage in 2023 — mostly musicals
The new year will bring great theater to the region. Broadway fans can savor the current hits “Six” (Jan. 17-22); “Hadestown” (March 7-12); and “Tina: the Tina Turner Musical” (April 11-16) at The Bushnell in Connecticut. For details: www.bushnell.org. “Annie,” the legendary musical which...
Then & Now: Mr. Bill's, 139 Green St., Worcester
Mr. Bill's, an Italian restaurant with a memorable ricotta pie, opened in the former Sir Morgan's Cove in January 1986. The building has been home to a series of restaurants over the years, most recently Smokestack Urban Barbecue. But before you get satisfaction by suggesting it's the same spot that...
Third generation a charm? The Barn restaurant set to replace Mountain Barn in early 2023
PRINCETON — It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of the 38-year-old The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will...
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester
Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
Residents hit the slopes day after Christmas
With school being out, temperatures being cold, and many people off for the week, hitting the slopes was on many peoples agenda's Monday.
Smoke found in Southampton basement on Christmas Eve
The Southampton Fire Department was sent to a fire alarm activation with smoke in the basement on Saturday.
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Sale closed in Harvard: $1.2 million for a four-bedroom home
Klemen Strle and Peggy Leung Strle acquired the property at 230 Bolton Road, Harvard, from Avola Ret Jeanmarie on Nov. 18, 2022. The $1,249,000 purchase price works out to $396 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
westernmassnews.com
Dozens without a home for the holidays after Bay Street fire Saturday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Dozens of people are without a home this Christmas after multiple fires damaged homes this weekend – including one right here in Springfield. The Red Cross Disaster Team stepped in to help nearly two dozen families this past week. “The temperatures were just so cold last...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
West Springfield Fire Dept. makes Christmas Eve rescue in Conn. River
The West Springfield Fire Department made a river rescue at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Lt. Tony Spear, the department’s public information officer. The rescue took place in the section of river near the intersection of Elm and Riverdale streets, and was the result of the fast-falling rain, Spear said.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0