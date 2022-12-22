Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Christmas weekend crash report 2022
MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on traffic crashes it worked, including fatalities, over the Christmas holiday weekend. The MSHP says their troopers worked 306 total crashes statewide from 6:00 pm December 23 through midnight December 26. Of those, three people died and 84 were injured. Authorities say 52 of those crashes involved DWI.
Why MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday, December 27, after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning. The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:. Barry, Mo. Barton, Mo. Benton, Mo. Cedar, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo.
FOX2now.com
Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri townhouse residents say
The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some residents said their Christmas presents were submerged, leaving them without running water. Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri …. The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it's full of history. However, you're not allowed to go inside.
KFVS12
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Some boat owners are having a winter wake-up call. The recent arctic blast burned a hole in some pocketbooks of boaters paying thousands in towing and repairs. Here is a photo of one of the sunken boats from Tuesday:. Captain Andrew with Tow Boat U.S....
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution
The state of Missouri is set to execute a convicted killer just days into the new year, but some lawmakers are working to stop it.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible
After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
KFVS12
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
abc17news.com
Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning
TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
Comments / 4