ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 4

Related
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Christmas weekend crash report 2022

MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on traffic crashes it worked, including fatalities, over the Christmas holiday weekend. The MSHP says their troopers worked 306 total crashes statewide from 6:00 pm December 23 through midnight December 26. Of those, three people died and 84 were injured. Authorities say 52 of those crashes involved DWI.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
kttn.com

Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible

After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning

TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy