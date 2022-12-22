ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3 things we learned in Saints 17-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns

Whether you like the job Dennis Allen has done or not, one thing you can say about his team is it hasn't quit on him. As slim as the Saints’ playoff hopes looked, the team just keeps battling. The Saints trailed 10-0 in the second quarter. In a game where the temperature was 9 degrees at kickoff and felt like it was below zero, that would have been enough to make some teams with little to play for fold. The Saints didn’t, and as a result, they live to see another day as they head back to the cold next week to play the Philadelphia Eagles, arguably the NFL’s best team.
The Saints won, and their playoff odds got worse. Here's where things stand after Week 16

There were no presents waiting for the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day. As it relates to their unlikely playoff push, the Saints took care of their side of things Saturday by beating the Browns on a cold, blustery day in Cleveland. They just didn’t get the help they were looking for, and their already narrow path to the postseason started squeezing tighter.
NFL Week 17 betting lines see totals climb, Saints open as road underdogs against Eagles

Week 17 is here, and with that means that playoff berths are on the line throughout the NFL as the regular season nears its conclusion. This week’s early betting lines indicate that scoring should return to normal, as the crazy weather from Week 16 shouldn’t linger into this week as evidenced by most of the point totals climbing back into the 40s even for contests taking place in northern cities such as New York and Philadelphia.
The few times the Sugar Bowl has been played on New Year's Eve, drama usually ensued

Woodrow Lowe already had one bad New Year’s Eve experience in the Sugar Bowl. He certainly didn’t want to risk making it two. That’s why when Lowe realized he’d missed the Alabama team bus to the Superdome for the Crimson Tide’s Dec. 31, 1975, game against Penn State. He didn’t hesitate to run the few blocks from the Fairmont Hotel to the newly opened Dome. He actually beat the bus there.
Naji Marshall leads shorthanded Pelicans to third straight win

In the second quarter, Naji Marshall whizzed a left-handed pass to Willy Hernangomez. Hernangomez scored a layup despite getting fouled, a sequence that caused the Pelicans’ lead to swell to 18 points. Earlier this month, Pelicans coach Willie Green described Marshall as a “knife” on the floor, a description...
NBA Christmas Day odds preview: Betting lines, TV info and more

76ers -2 Money line: 76ers -135 | Knicks +115. Time/TV: 11:10 a.m. (ABC, ESPN) Notes: Kicking us off on Christmas Day is, fittingly, a game between the City of Brotherly Love and the Big Apple. It wouldn't be the holidays in the NBA without a marquee matchup from Madison Square Garden. This isn't the heavyweight bout it was in past decades, but it's a star-studded event with players like Joel Embiid, James Harden, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle duking it out for a better spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Saints gift equipment staff game ball: 'Shoot, they do a lot more work than we do'

The undisputed MVP of the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve was the winning team’s equipment staff. Members of that unit ordered the team hundreds of hand and feet warmers, dozens of thermal neoprene undersuits for the players and heated vests for the coaches in preparation of Saturday’s frigid weather in Cleveland.
A 'locked in' Jaxson Hayes helped the Pelicans win again without Zion and Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Jaxson Hayes with the No. 8 pick in 2019. In his time with the team, Hayes often has struggled to find minutes. In his second and third seasons, Hayes racked up DNP-coach's decision early in the year before getting consistent playing time. This season, which is Hayes’ fourth and the last on his rookie deal, he did not play in 20 of New Orleans’ first 30 games.
