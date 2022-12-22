Whether you like the job Dennis Allen has done or not, one thing you can say about his team is it hasn't quit on him. As slim as the Saints’ playoff hopes looked, the team just keeps battling. The Saints trailed 10-0 in the second quarter. In a game where the temperature was 9 degrees at kickoff and felt like it was below zero, that would have been enough to make some teams with little to play for fold. The Saints didn’t, and as a result, they live to see another day as they head back to the cold next week to play the Philadelphia Eagles, arguably the NFL’s best team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO