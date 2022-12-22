ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
EAST ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County

A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
fox5ny.com

Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station

Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
FLORISSANT, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
UNION, MO
FOX 2

Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve

Correction: This does not impact the St. Louis area. Residents in Western Missouri and the Kansas City Area to conserve natural gas. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve […]
MISSOURI STATE

