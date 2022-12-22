Read full article on original website
KMOV
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
KMOV
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
KMOV
Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage nightmare at St. Louis Airport
On the day after Christmas, thousands are not in a festive mood, but rather frustrated, as Southwest Airlines faces disruptions in Denver and Chicago, causing headaches across the country.
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
KMOV
Some unhoused advocates say city leaders should be doing more during extremely cold temperatures
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite temperatures on the rise the next few days, we’re still experiencing below-freezing temperatures. Dozens of unhoused neighbors in St. Louis City are continuing to brave the cold. However, after some city services couldn’t offer a warm place, one non-profit is coming forward saying the city should’ve planned better.
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
QuikTrip starts long zoning process for gas station proposed at Saint Louis University entrance that's opposed by residents
ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has started the long zoning process required to build a new gas station and convenience store next to the Saint Louis University campus, which will require a series of public hearings and approvals from city and state officials. The Tulsa-based chain of gas stations and...
KMOV
Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
KMOV
Records show safety concerns with construction at Amazon warehouse hit by tornado
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Records show building inspectors found safety concerns as they checked construction at the Edwardsville Amazon warehouse that is being rebuilt after six people died in a tornado. On Dec. 9, 2021, the warehouse was hit by an EF-3 tornado. The storm ripped off part of...
myleaderpaper.com
Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Wash U Grad Sues St. Louis City Over ParkLouie App
Attorneys for Gil Bashani say his company holds the patent on the mobile parking app's underlying technology
fox5ny.com
Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station
Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve
Correction: This does not impact the St. Louis area. Residents in Western Missouri and the Kansas City Area to conserve natural gas. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve […]
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.
