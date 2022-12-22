Read full article on original website
Letters: Dangerous to call for more guns, which would increase U.S. deaths
A gentleman from Baton Rouge wrote in with some truly awful reasoning on guns. Essentially, he cited the Taliban, the war in Ukraine, immigration and crime as evidence the whole world is trying to kill us decent folks. He then claimed President Joe Biden is trying to confiscate all the "semi-automatic firearms" and that the government instead ought to be issuing us firearms.
