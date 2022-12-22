Read full article on original website
Charles Parker
3d ago
My opinion is that Landry is right, we can't allow children to be exposed to these degenerates. This guy Porter sounds like one too, with his "oh dear" snide remark.
Stephen Myers
4d ago
Landry is absolutely right and is the clear front runner for the governorship. A little common sense will carry you far.
Aaron Hebert
4d ago
Why didn’t you respond to the many victims of clergy abuse in the state and New Orleans area?
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
Local NAACP doubts pastor's version of his Jan. 6 involvement
The local chapter of the civil rights group is calling on the pastor, his church and the church school to release all videos they have of his activities at the Capitol on January 6.
The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom
With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide
Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
Louisiana's new data system for special education students is causing problems, teachers say
State lawmakers say they are being flooded with complaints from public school teachers over flaws in a new data system that is supposed to help special education students. "How do we correct this problem so that we as legislators won't be hearing from teachers from all over the state?" asked Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
St. Tammany now boasts the DAD Project South - for dads, by dads
That’s the word Donald Williams III used to describe the role of a father in a child’s life. An engaged father is statistically a win for the family, he said, and children have better odds of succeeding when an active and engaging male role model is present in their lives.
John Bel Edwards says one GOP gubernatorial candidate is "extreme and partisan"
Gov. John Bel Edwards had something good to say about all the major Republicans who want his job — except one. “The most extreme and partisan — and extremely partisan person — that I know,” said Edwards, in an interview, about Attorney General Jeff Landry, the only Republican who has officially declared his candidacy at this point.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
St. Tammany Tourist Commission approves $3.179 million budget for 2023
The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission approved a $3.179 million budget for 2023 when the board gathered in Covington on Dec. 13 for its final meeting of the year. The amount is higher than the $2.65 million budgeted for 2022 but includes $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act...
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor Jay Miller responds to newly surfaced video of him at Jan. 6 insurrection
A newly released video recorded in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has been uncovered
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Pastor of Lafayette Christian Academy breaks silence on Jan. 6 riot association
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor, Jay Miller, is responding to newly surfaced video in connection with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
