Louisiana State

Charles Parker
3d ago

My opinion is that Landry is right, we can't allow children to be exposed to these degenerates. This guy Porter sounds like one too, with his "oh dear" snide remark.

Stephen Myers
4d ago

Landry is absolutely right and is the clear front runner for the governorship. A little common sense will carry you far.

Aaron Hebert
4d ago

Why didn’t you respond to the many victims of clergy abuse in the state and New Orleans area?

NOLA.com

The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom

With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lavinia Thompson

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide

Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

John Bel Edwards says one GOP gubernatorial candidate is "extreme and partisan"

Gov. John Bel Edwards had something good to say about all the major Republicans who want his job — except one. “The most extreme and partisan — and extremely partisan person — that I know,” said Edwards, in an interview, about Attorney General Jeff Landry, the only Republican who has officially declared his candidacy at this point.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
LOUISIANA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA

