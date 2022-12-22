Read full article on original website
Jeff Duncan: Saints better off without Deshaun Watson, regardless of what happens Saturday
It’s impossible to avoid the What If? game when the New Orleans Saints play the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was the object of the Saints’ affection in March. They launched a full-court press in an effort to trade for him and make him the face of the franchise.
3 things we learned in Saints 17-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns
Whether you like the job Dennis Allen has done or not, one thing you can say about his team is it hasn't quit on him. As slim as the Saints’ playoff hopes looked, the team just keeps battling. The Saints trailed 10-0 in the second quarter. In a game where the temperature was 9 degrees at kickoff and felt like it was below zero, that would have been enough to make some teams with little to play for fold. The Saints didn’t, and as a result, they live to see another day as they head back to the cold next week to play the Philadelphia Eagles, arguably the NFL’s best team.
The Saints won, and their playoff odds got worse. Here's where things stand after Week 16
There were no presents waiting for the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day. As it relates to their unlikely playoff push, the Saints took care of their side of things Saturday by beating the Browns on a cold, blustery day in Cleveland. They just didn’t get the help they were looking for, and their already narrow path to the postseason started squeezing tighter.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore among Saints inactives again Saturday for Browns game
Once again, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will not play in the New Orleans Saints’ game. Saturday’s Week 16 contest against the Cleveland Browns in Ohio marks his 10th absence. Lattimore’s last time suiting up was Oct. 9, Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Along with Lattimore (abdomen), wide...
NFL Week 17 betting lines see totals climb, Saints open as road underdogs against Eagles
Week 17 is here, and with that means that playoff berths are on the line throughout the NFL as the regular season nears its conclusion. This week’s early betting lines indicate that scoring should return to normal, as the crazy weather from Week 16 shouldn’t linger into this week as evidenced by most of the point totals climbing back into the 40s even for contests taking place in northern cities such as New York and Philadelphia.
Former LSU basketball star Willie Sims, a key to 1981 Final Four run, dies at 64
Willie Sims, who was the sixth man on the 1981 LSU basketball team's run to the Final Four, died Friday in Israel. Sims was known as "Super Sub" as he was usually the first player off the bench for coach Dale Brown's talented team that won a school-record 26 consecutive games and finished the season with a 31-5 record.
When the Saints unleashed Taysom Hill, the game started trending the right way vs. Browns
The clock didn’t strike “Taysom time” until the New Orleans Saints’ fifth offensive drive Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, their final series in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns. The bell then rang for the rest of the day as the Saints defeated the Browns 17-10...
NFL and NBA Christmas Day holiday plays: Best bets for Dec. 25
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Naji Marshall leads shorthanded Pelicans to third straight win
In the second quarter, Naji Marshall whizzed a left-handed pass to Willy Hernangomez. Hernangomez scored a layup despite getting fouled, a sequence that caused the Pelicans’ lead to swell to 18 points. Earlier this month, Pelicans coach Willie Green described Marshall as a “knife” on the floor, a description...
Jeff Duncan: Saints show they don't need a roof over their head to display grit
In the grand scheme of things, the New Orleans Saints’ 17-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday probably won’t mean much. The Saints’ playoff hopes continue to be microscopic this season, so the game likely will be a footnote in an otherwise disappointing season. But one...
Saints gift equipment staff game ball: 'Shoot, they do a lot more work than we do'
The undisputed MVP of the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve was the winning team’s equipment staff. Members of that unit ordered the team hundreds of hand and feet warmers, dozens of thermal neoprene undersuits for the players and heated vests for the coaches in preparation of Saturday’s frigid weather in Cleveland.
