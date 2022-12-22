Read full article on original website
4 Security Threats to Blockchain Networks You Need to Know About
Blockchain and cryptocurrency are two of the most significant talking points in the tech world today, and their popularity doesn't seem to be fading anytime soon. While you may be familiar with and have invested in blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, you may be surprised by the severity of potential security threats to blockchain networks.
Working With Environment Variables in Go
Environment variables are dynamically named key-value pairs set aside in the host environment used to affect the running operations of programs. Environment variables are popular for...
3 Ways to Make Windows 11 Start Up Faster
A slow can booting PC can quite literally suck the life out of you. It's frustrating and adversely affects your productivity. While Windows 11 is a game-changer in redefining your user experience, it can become challenging if your PC takes a long time to startup.
How to Store NFTs in a Cold Wallet
Non-fungible tokens are still emerging as a relatively new and revolutionary form of blockchain technology, and security surrounding NFTs is still playing catch up. While it can be difficult for investors to ensure that their assets are kept safe at all times, they're unlikely to find a more reliable way to keep their non-fungible tokens than cold storage.
The 5 Best VPNs With Obfuscated Servers
Governments, ISPs, and websites often deploy tools and techniques that can block VPN services from accessing certain content. These anti-VPN measures work by analyzing your traffic and looking for unique signatures that reveal that a VPN is in use. This makes it difficult for providers to get around VPN blocks placed by network admins and government firewalls.
4 Cross-Platform Mobile Dev Languages to Consider for Your Next App
Cross-platform mobile frameworks reduce the gap between development and release. Developers can build an application that runs on multiple platforms using the same technology. There are...
Generating UUIDs With Go
Universally Unique Identifiers (UUID) are popular for user identification in applications where a high degree of randomness is essential. UUIDs are a good choice for apps that serve millions of users since they reduce the chance of collisions and they're universally distinct across systems.
What Is SWR and How Do You Use It in Next.js?
SWR (state-while-revalidate) is a data fetching method built by Vercel. It works by fetching data first, sending a fetch request to revalidate it, then returning the updated data. SWR is very powerful as it not only allows reusable data fetching but also has built-in caching, pagination, and revalidation on focus....
4 Ways to Remove a Saved Wi-Fi Network From Windows 11
By default, Windows 11 remembers any Wi-Fi network you connect to. This allows Windows to automatically connect to the network whenever it is in range. If you don't want that to happen, you can simply remove the network from your PC.
Reducing Docker Image Sizes With Alpine Linux Images
The size of a Docker image affects its runtime and the performance of your application. Small containers run faster, are easier to manage, and take up less disk space.
Connect to a Postgres Database in Your Go Application With GORM
Postgres is one of the popular SQL databases owing to its many features and ease of use. Postgres is ACID-compliant with features like Multi-Version Concurrency Control, async replication, nested transactions, and write-ahead logging. Along with many others, these features make Postgres the go-to SQL database management system.
