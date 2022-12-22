Impending ice storm will have King County buses on limited emergency snow routes Friday

KING COUNTY — With an ice storm in the forecast for much of the Puget Sound region, King County Metro will limit its bus service to its Emergency Snow Network (ESN) starting at 4 a.m. on Friday.

Metro has been operating on limited snow routes snow routes since Tuesday morning. Once it moves to its ESN schedule Friday morning, that will further restrict its service to “65 core bus routes and shuttles prioritizing higher ridership routes, avoiding steep hills and primarily servicing key arterials and transit centers.”

“This positions us to safely serve customers on a core system for those who need transit most,” King County Metro General Manager Terry White said in a news release.

Riders are urged to avoid travel at all “if possible,” given concerns over frigid wind chill and icy conditions on roads. Those in suburban areas not prioritized for core service should prepare to have either reduced or no service from Metro buses on Friday.

Fares will still be collected, although fare enforcement will be put on hold while the ESN remains active.

King County Metro expects to return most routes to normal service by Saturday morning.

For a full list of routes prioritized under the Emergency Snow Network you can head to this link. You can also find ongoing updates on canceled or altered routes here.

©2022 Cox Media Group