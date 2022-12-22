Read full article on original website
Memphis drummer inspires next generation of musicians to live their dreams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the last 10 years, a Memphis drummer says he’s celebrated a milestone in educating young and old drummers all over the city. He says the lessons between every rudiment and four-count aren’t just about the instrument, but life skills as well. Chris Bounds...
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
A white Christmas in Memphis? Yes, please!
December 22, 2022: Three days until Christmas. I’ve been masking up. Tidying up. Waking up early. Preparing for a festive Christmas THIS year, as last year was a complete BUST! (#ThanksCovid) My cousin, Latricia, got on the road at 5 a.m. EST from Tallahassee, FL, determined to make it...
Summer Avenue Challenge
Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
Young Dolph Estate Announces Pop-Up Museum Exhibit Celebrating His Impact On Hip-Hop
Memphis rapper Young Dolph was tragically and violently killed Nov. 17 of last year shocking the Hip-Hop world and, especially, his community in his hometown at age 36. Last week, Young Dolph’s estate released the emcee’s first posthumous LP Paper Route Frank. The estate also joined Paper Route Empire, the late rapper’s music label, and the Trap Music Museum in announcing that Dolp’s legacy in Hip-Hop will be celebrated through a touring pop-up museum exhibit.
Memphis rapper 'Big Scarr' dies at 22, Memphis Police confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Big Scarr," born Alexander Woods, has died at the age of 22, Memphis Police said Friday. MPD said the cause of death is still under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play. A signee with Gucci Mane's 1017 record label, Big Scarr...
Mid-South mother brings triplets home for first time since birth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South Mother has three reasons to celebrate this Christmas. Her triplets, who were born last year are spending their first Christmas at home after being in the hospital. It’s not about the gifts this year for a new mom, Brittany Forbes. “You hear all...
'It's in our DNA' | Memphis named the most generous city in the US
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation has had consequences for the entire economy, including charities. With some short on disposable income to give. But here in Memphis, those living in the city are as generous now as they were prior to the rising cost of living. After trailing Salt Lake City,...
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Christmas tradition in the Pinch District continued this morning at a longtime Memphis restaurant. Westy’s Restaurant, along with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief, hosted their annual free Christmas dinner for those in need. Since 2004, Westy’s and partners have served over 36,000...
Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said. Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.
MLGW distributing bottled water Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue. The male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the known male suspect fled the scene in a green Mitsubishi […]
Have you seen her? | Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding missing mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been looking for a missing Memphis woman for more than a month, and her family is asking the community for help finding her. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12 after she was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue, and she has since not been found.
Free meals for the needy at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam has partnered with The Hospitality Hub and Target to give free meals to those in need on Christmas Eve beginning at 2 p.m. The HUB is helping identify those in need to bring to the restaurant, while Target is sponsoring a charter bus to pick up and drop off individuals […]
Free meals on Christmas Eve at Chef Tam's Underground Café for those in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam will serve free meals for those in need on Christmas Eve. at the Chef Tam’s Underground Café (668 Union Ave.) at 2 p.m. in partnership with The Hospitality Hub (The HUB) and Target. Along with free meals, those in need will also...
City watch issued for missing juvenile
UPDATE: The City Watch for Celste Torres has been canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a female juvenile on Saturday. According to reports, Celste Torres left her home in the 2700 Block of Burns Ave about two months ago. Torres has been in contact with her mother daily since she […]
Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 20-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Caption by Hyatt – […]
