NEVER CLICK AN EMAIL LINK CALL OR GO TO THE ACTUAL WEBSITE TO VERIFY AUTHORIZATION I get these email in my spam account by the dozens and I have the highest spam filter on. Again even if it looks super legit never click a link. I usually never call the number either for fear I will get on some list.
I received the exact same email last week. I was thinking about clicking on it but something stopped me thankfully and I decided to go to my Amazon account (the real Amazon) and check my account and it was fine so that’s when I knew right away that was a scam email. Please! Please! Just stop before responding to anything and take the time to investigate!!!
I got the same email, my first words were “What the hell” and went immediately to my Amazon Account and there is was working fine not suspended so I went to the email and trashed it. So sad that there are so few “Common Sense Thinkers” around anymore, just sad, smh
