Terrell, TX

Lindsey Renee Parker
4d ago

NEVER CLICK AN EMAIL LINK CALL OR GO TO THE ACTUAL WEBSITE TO VERIFY AUTHORIZATION I get these email in my spam account by the dozens and I have the highest spam filter on. Again even if it looks super legit never click a link. I usually never call the number either for fear I will get on some list.

11
Pamela Sasser
4d ago

I received the exact same email last week. I was thinking about clicking on it but something stopped me thankfully and I decided to go to my Amazon account (the real Amazon) and check my account and it was fine so that’s when I knew right away that was a scam email. Please! Please! Just stop before responding to anything and take the time to investigate!!!

10
Ronell Allred
3d ago

I got the same email, my first words were “What the hell” and went immediately to my Amazon Account and there is was working fine not suspended so I went to the email and trashed it. So sad that there are so few “Common Sense Thinkers” around anymore, just sad, smh

WFAA

Are you stuck in holiday travel hell? Share your story with WFAA here

DALLAS — Thousands of cancellations have piled up across the country, as wintry weather has led to widespread issues for airlines. And even though North Texas hasn't seen severe weather (unless you count bitterly cold temps), the airline impact is being felt here, especially at Love Field, where dozens of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show

A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k

Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
ARGYLE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
