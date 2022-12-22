ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach man faces child sex charges

By Tom Lewis
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City Beach man is in the Bay County Jail facing child sex charges.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said 46-year-old Shawn Melcardo Nelson committed sex acts with two girls over the last two months.

Panama City man arrested for child solicitation

They added he touched them in an inappropriate manner, and forced them to touch him inappropriately.

He’s charged with capital sexual battery and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12 years old.

Nelson is being held without bond.

