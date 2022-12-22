ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County man strangled neighbor’s chihuahua, authorities say

By Steven Masso
SAN BENITO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling and killing his neighbor’s chihuahua, documents show.

Valentin Ramirez, 67, was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal, Cameron County records show.

At 2:04 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the 24000 block of Resaca Santa Drive in San Benito, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral.

The deputy made contact with a woman, who said her son saw her neighbor strangle their brown chihuahua.

“[Her son] stated he saw Valentin get the chihuahua with both hands and choked the Chihuahua with bond hands causing the canine to die and place the canine in a black plastic bag,” the affidavit stated.

The woman said she then asked Ramirez about the dog, and he told her that would be the last time she saw her dog, authorities said.

The deputy made contact with Ramirez who said two dogs entered his property and he used a sling shot to try to scare the dogs away. The affidavit stated that Ramirez was confused when he was told he could not kill dogs that were on his property.

Deputies checked the property where they found blood along the fence. One of Ramirez’s dogs jumped on the tailgate of a red Chevy Colorado, where deputies would find the black bag with the chihuahua, authorities said.

The deputy noted that the chihuahua had blood on its head, as if it was struck by something.

Ramirez was placed under arrest and his bond was set at $10,000, records show.

