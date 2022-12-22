Read full article on original website
Apple joins forces with Google and Mozilla for a big upgrade to Speedometer
Google Chrome is the default browser on the best Android phones and is also a popular desktop web browser. It competes with Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and many open-source alternatives in addition to the web browser found on Apple products, Safari. While each browser has its positives and negatives, developers rely on metrics like browser benchmarks to determine the area where a particular offering shines. Speedometer is one such benchmark tool — it was set up by Apple's WebKit team back in 2014 — but it's only seen one major upgrade and that was way back in 2018. Well, the WebKit team is now joining up with folks on the Chrome and Firefox sides to develop the next big iteration of the benchmark service, unsurprisingly named Speedometer 3.
Oppo promises to beat Google Pixels in the update department
In late November, OnePlus announced its new software policy, promising four OS updates and five years of security patches for its upcoming devices. Given that OnePlus is now just a sub-brand of Oppo and both companies share their software resources, it was only a matter of time before the latter also announced its new software update policy. Like OnePlus, Oppo is also promising four major ColorOS updates along with five years of security patches for its "selected flagship models" starting in 2023.
Google Nest Hub sleep tracking remains free for another year
The Google Pixel 4 marked the debut of Google's custom Soli radar sensor in 2019. It was used for tracking motion and capturing depth information in real time to power Motion Sense. Due to its limited usefulness in real life, Google killed Soli the following year with the Pixel 5. That technology eventually found its way inside the 2021's Nest Hub (2nd gen), powering Sleep Sensing on the smart display. Google later confirmed the feature would be free through 2022 and become a part of Fitbit Premium after that. The company has seemingly changed its mind and is now making Sleep Sensing free for another year.
How to sell on Facebook Marketplace
With over one billion users, Facebook Marketplace has become a preferred place for users to sell goods. Factors such as ease of use, flawless payments, better product exposure, and direct contact with buyers lead to a seamless selling experience on Facebook's e-commerce platform.
Prototype Google Pixel Tablet and its dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
At the 2022 I/O conference, Google teased the Pixel Tablet, its first self-branded tablet in years. Expected to release sometime in 2023, Google has not revealed much about the device except for showing off its renders, but some details about its specs have leaked making us believe it could become one of the most intriguing Android tablets of 2023. Renders show the tablet will come with a charging dock that would give it a Nest-like appearance when docked. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Google Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Gmail is getting client-side encryption, but with some caveats
Google Workspace apps are rated among the best productivity tools in the business. The suite covers a broad range of services, such as Slides, which was only updated last week, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, and, of course, Gmail. The popular email client is now getting client-side encryption on the web in beta. The company says the feature would make its way to the rest of its services "in a later release."
Google Home's Wear OS app gets a useful update for apartment dwellers
The Google Home app has become increasingly cluttered over the years as it has grown in features to control more smart home devices — including additional support for devices under the company's Nest brand. To address this, Google announced a redesigned Home app, which was made available to members of the Public Preview program in October. The revamp also includes a Google Home app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, allowing you to control your smart home devices from your wrist. Following public feedback, Google is rolling out an update for the Google Home Wear OS app with performance improvements and simpler navigation.
You can rent a Google Pixel for free to go stargazing in Japan
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are among our favorite smartphones of the year, partly thanks to their incredible array of cameras and the color science baked into the Google Camera app. Since Google added Night Sight to the app, Pixel phones have been the go-to smartphone for professional and casual astrophotography. In Japan, you can rent a Pixel 7 for a stargazing event called the "Night Tour," and snap photos of the sky to your heart's content.
Google Wallet spreads holiday cheer with cute animations when you tap and pay
We've been blessed with the occasional Easter egg from Google Wallet (neé Google Pay, Android Pay, and... Google Wallet), mainly in the form of special animations that take place after you've tapped and paid with your watch or phone. For the holidays this year, the company is back at it again with a series of post-transaction vignettes for us shoppers to enjoy.
Google Contacts now ‘highlights’ your favorites and recent searches
For most Android users, Google Contacts is a vital app that safely keeps all the important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends, both from Gmail and their phone. While the Android app gets the basics right, with options to merge or group contacts and favorites, it has so far lacked a more personalized view. Google is changing that by adding a new tab to the Contacts app for Android, making it easier to get in touch with the people you frequently contact.
Google’s new settings page looks a lot more like Android 13
When Google launched Material Design 3 and Material You alongside Android 12, the company was quick to add the new design language to many of its apps. A big outlier certainly is the Google app, which still doesn't look like a native part of the new Android theme, coming without tinted backgrounds and no new bottom navigation bar buttons. The company is slowly changing this and is preparing to launch a drastically redesigned app. In the meantime, a new settings page has been added for a few users that already adheres to some of the Material Design 3 guidelines.
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
Google Play Points: What they are and how to use them wisely
Google Play Points are part of Google's rewards program for the Play Store. Through Play Store purchases, you'll earn Play Points that can be used for discounts, in-app items, Play Store credit, and more. They're a great way to be rewarded for using the best Android apps on the Play Store.
OnePlus and Oppo announce partnership, like they weren't the same company already
OnePlus and Oppo have long worked hand-in-hand on hardware and software alike, but OnePlus was able to maintain its independent identity — until recently. While OnePlus still makes some of our favorite Android phones, the line separating the two brands has been less and less bright by the day. Their close ties became more obvious when the two brands decided to merge software resources. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are getting into an even deeper, more formal partnership, making OnePlus a sub-brand of Oppo in every meaningful way.
The 10 best shopping apps on your phone or tablet
Between a shaky economy and global supply chain issues, the way we shop is changing. People are looking for the best deals, and online apps and other digital tools are becoming increasingly popular.
The OnePlus 11 shares its hardware specs on the road to release
2022 is almost entirely behind us, so we look forward to exciting new launches in the first half of 2023, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11. Rumors show the former will debut in February, but OnePlus has officially confirmed a February 7 global launch date for the OnePlus 11. Ahead of the worldwide debut, the new OnePlus phone is now certified by TENAA, revealing all but the most detailed specifications.
How to switch from Android to iPhone quickly with Google services
Switching to an iPhone after years of using an Android phone is no easy task. You're not just switching to a new phone but a new ecosystem. It's a big switch, and few people aren't going to quit Google cold turkey for iCloud. Given your familiarity with an Android device and, more importantly, with Google services, you might be wondering if there's a way to soak up all the goodness of an iPhone without letting go of the comforts of Android.
Google Search is going multilingual for the polyglot in you
Google Search has been making strides towards being more inclusive of different languages and dialects. While it can already mix and match results from English and your native/second language, so far that hasn't extended to the handier knowledge graph cards. For the polyglots among us, Google Search is now looking to diversify its results page to include information in two languages, starting with Hindi as the second language. Additionally, Google's voice search is also getting the ability to understand mixed-language queries.
Apple TV might finally be coming to Android, just in time for you to binge Severance
These days, you probably only watch a handful of TV shows on an actual TV. The streaming era delivers unheard-of levels of flexibility to the entertainment sphere as a whole, allowing you to catch up on your phone, tablet, or basically any gadget that fits in your backpack. There's just one problem: without a dedicated app, plenty of users are unlikely to tune in. The Play Store houses most of the essentials these days, but if you're looking to stream or download Severance on the go, there might be some good news in your future.
Google Meet's new strawberry filter is straight-up nightmare fuel
Google Meet has long been regarded as one of the best video calling utilities out there. If you like to use Meet for frequent virtual family reunions and casual get-togethers, there are a bunch of filters you can apply to your video feed in real-time, hopefully adding humor and comic value to the call. This library of filters is always growing, and there were just a few interesting additions. However, we aren't sure you should jump at the first opportunity to use them this holiday season.
